Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.