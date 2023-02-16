TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE FEATURING YOLA, MAVIS STAPLES, ROBERT RANDOLPH BAND
Saturday, June 3: White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro, NC
Photo credit: Emily Butler
February 16, 2023 - New Orleans musical icon and ambassador Trombone Shorty has announced a major tour for this summer. The headlining run will begin in June with four performances on the East Coast, including Greensboro’s White Oak Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 3, where Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will be joined by Yola, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Ticketmaster.com.
It’s been a remarkable year for Trombone Shorty, who released his most recent album, Lifted, last April. He performed “Shotgun” at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson during Grammy week this month and also performed at the Grammy Salute to Paul Simon Concert which aired this past December on CBS. Additional television appearances in 2022 included the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, ESPN’s Sportscenter, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Good Morning America.
Shorty spent much of 2022 with his band headlining prestigious venues including Red Rocks, the Hollywood Bowl and Central Park Summerstage. Just last week, he helped to kick off the Mardi Gras season in New Orleans with his 3rd-annual Shorty Gras concert following the Krewe of Freret Parade, which featured his very own parade float. In January he led a cultural exchange trip to Cuba in partnership with his own Trombone Shorty Foundation. The five-day “Havana Funk Expedition” trip celebrated the longstanding musical and cultural connections between New Orleans and Cuba. Other 2022 highlights include his first-ever GRAMMY win for his work on Jon Batiste’s album, and an in-depth interview with Marc Maron's WTF podcast where Marc attested “I can’t remember the last time I heard a power horn band like that.”
Since 2010, he has released four chart-topping studio albums and collaborated across genres with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, ZHU, Zac Brown, Normani, Ringo Starr, and countless others.
For more information on Trombone Shorty’s 2023 summer tour, please visit https://www.tromboneshorty.com/tour
$1 from each ticket sold will benefit The Trombone Shorty Foundation – whose mission is to inspire the next generation of talented youth through music education, instruction, mentorship, and performance. Learn more at www.tromboneshortyfoundation.org. $1 from each ticket sold will also benefit Ziggy Marley's 501(c)3 URGE -- supporting efforts in Jamaica and other developing areas around the world, URGE's objectives include building new schools, operating health clinics and supporting the overall well being of children. Learn more at www.urgefoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.