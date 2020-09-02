Tribute acts reigned supreme in YES! Weekly’s 2020 Triad’s Best reader poll, with members of Spindle 45, and Taylor Vaden and the Memphis Thunder sweeping the board for best musician slots in addition to their awards as “Best Cover/Tribute” bands in the Triad.
Winston-Salem’s pop-cover group, Spindle 45, garnered the top award for “Best Cover/Tribute,” while members dominated the rounds in their instrument categories.
“We’re so thankful for everyone who was able to vote for us and our band members,” said Paul Schuh, who placed second-place for “Best Bassist” on behalf of the band.
“Best Vocalist,” Laurie Alley, who also won “Best Musician,” echoed the gratitude.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to perform with these fine musicians in any capacity,” she said of her bandmates, “we decide as a group what instrumentation to use in our arrangements. It’s a privilege to take part in that collaboration.”
Beyond vocals, Alley plays keys, flute, and saxophone, which along with “Best Guitarist” Rick Gustaitis, enables the Spindle 45 repertoire to cover hits from the 1960s through today.
“From Adele to Zeppelin,” the group noted, listing favorites among Pat Benatar and Maroon Five.
Fans of “Best Piano Player” Trina Cleveland and Mark Yarbrough (runner-up up for “Best Percussionist”) may be disappointed to learn that they’ve left the group to pursue other projects. But Spindle 45 keeps spinning with Kenji Brown and Matt D’Amico filling the slots.
“Both Kenji and Matt bring an incredible amount of talent and experience to the band,” Schuh said of the new additions, “and we’re so happy that they’ve been able to join us in this journey.”
That journey is all about good vibes for Brown, a founding member of Rose Royce, the Grammy-winning R&B group behind the 1970s hit “Carwash.” The same rings true for D’Amico, who expressed excitement to start performing. “Put on your dance shoes, grab a partner and let’s party,” he beckons fans.
The new lineup will debut during an online show, “Sunday with Spindle,” which the group hopes to broadcast Sept. 13 via Youtube and Facebook Live. “All of the future live shows are still on the books as tentative,” Schuh explained, “but we’re very much looking forward to playing out in the area once we get past this pandemic.”
“We’re all in this together,” he added, “and we look forward to the time when artists and fans will all be able to celebrate art in person.“
Second-place winners for “Best Cover/Tribute,” Taylor Vaden and the Memphis Thunder, have likewise felt the pinch of the pandemic. “We’ve missed performing for our ‘Thunderheads’ and hope to be back at it soon,” said Vaden, who heads the Elvis tribute, adding the King’s trademark “thank ya very much” for fans and their votes.
Vaden, who also won runner-up for both “Best Songwriter” and “Best Vocalist,” has been performing the songs of Elvis since childhood. ”Being a fan of Elvis’ music so early in life inspired me to develop my own vocal style,” he noted. ”For years, that ‘Elvis sound’ came through anything, I would sing, so it pushed me to find my own voice and begin writing my own music.“
As a solo artist, Vaden credits the King for exploring his current genres of country, blues and gospel. Meanwhile, his gratitude these days goes entirely toward his fans. “To even be included on the long list of incredible singers and songwriters we have in our area is a huge honor for me,” Vaden exclaimed, ”to be a runner-up for both? That’s unreal!”
He formed Memphis Thunder in 2015 with Todd Phillips (winner of “Best Bassist’’), Brad Ford (second-place “Best Percussionist”), and Scott Willaims (second-place “Best Guitarist”). The group focuses on a classic Elvis experience, highlighting the 1950s era of Sun Records and the King’s early days at RCA. “Our show is designed for more of a theater atmosphere,” Vaden noted, ”it’s more a journey through the beginning of Elvis’ career.”
With no shows on their books, for now, Vaden remains active playing churches and focusing on the ministry side of his music. “The pandemic has changed the landscape of what I do quite a bit as it has for most everyone,” he said, before thanking his audience once again.
Indeed. A big round of thanks goes to the voters, with a congrats to the winners. Tributes top the Triad’s Best for 2020, keep reading YES! Weekly to see what 2021 will bring!
