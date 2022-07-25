MULTI GRAMMY® AWARD WINNING FOR KING + COUNTRY ANNOUNCES 2022 CHRISTMAS TOUR
MULTI-PLATINUM SELLING DUO RING IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | THE 2022 TOUR EXPERIENCE”
TICKET PRE-SALE BEGINS TOMORROW WITH PUBLIC ON-SALE JULY 29TH
NASHVILLE, TENN. (July 25, 2022) -- Multi-GRAMMY® Award winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist FOR KING + COUNTRY announces its “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 TOUR Experience.”Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will be bringing their annual Christmas spectacle to audiences in arenas nationwide over 14 dates including a stop at Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 11 performing hits from their Top 10 A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS album, as well as selections from their recently releasedBillboard Top200 record WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?
Fans will have the chance to see the duo perform their No. 1 charting, world renowned version of the holiday classic “Little Drummer Boy” as seen on ABC’s CMA Country Christmas HERE, as well as their #1 hit single “For God Is With Us,” and many more.
“Yes, we might very well be in the heat of summer - but the holidays will be here before we know it, and with them we’ll be bringing you ‘A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 Tour Experience!,’” says Joel and Luke Smallbone. “Our most elaborate, meaningful, joy-filled - and of course - rhythmic tour of the year all while celebrating the greatest news the world has ever known!”
During the 2021 holiday season, FOR KING + COUNTRY re-entered the mainstream chart with its celebrated rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” hitting No. 13 on Mediabase’s Holiday chart, and No. 21 on the AC chart. The track also hit No. 14 on Billboard’s AC chart. Likewise, in the tradition of the duo’s once a year holiday circuit, their 2021 Christmas tour repeated history and opened to sold-old arenas across the nation.
The 2022 tour will kick off on November 26 in Kansas City, MO and will visit major markets such as Dallas, TX; Baltimore, MD; and Indianapolis, IN before wrapping up with a world-wide livestream concert event at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House. Ticket pre-sale for “A Drummer Boy CHRISTMAS | The 2022 TOUR Experience” begins Tuesday, July 26th at 10 a.m. local time. To access the pre-sale, enter the code CHRISTMAS at the link here. Tickets for the general public will go on sale July 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Act quickly and reserve your ticket today for a remarkable night of Christmas Spirit!
FOR KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have been awarded four GRAMMY® Awards, seven GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and 16 K-LOVE Fan Awards; and their 11 No. 1 songs have produced an astonishing 1.8 billion career streams. The RIAA Platinum-selling act’s live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand. FOR KING + COUNTRY’s WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?, released this year, became the duo’s second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200; following their RIAA Gold certified album, BURN THE SHIPS, which also debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. The duo has had seven consecutive No. 1 songs including “For God Is With Us,” “joy.,” “TOGETHER” (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly),” and the 11-week Platinum smash, “God Only Knows.” The global hitmakers have collaborated with a diverse list of artists including Hillary Scott, Dolly Parton, NEEDTOBREATHE and Timbaland, amongst others.
A Drummer Boy CHRISTMAS | The 2022 TOUR Experience:
DATE LOCATION VENUE
11/26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
11/27 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
12/1 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center at UMASS Lowell
12/2 Baltimore, MD Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/3 Hershey, PA Giant Center
12/4 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
12/8 Fort Myers, FL Hertz Arena
12/9 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
12/10 Orlando, FL Amway Center
12/11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
12/15 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/16 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/17 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
12/18 Nashville, TN Opry House
ABOUT FOR KING + COUNTRY
FOR KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have been awarded four GRAMMY® Awards, seven GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and 16 K-LOVE Fan Awards; and their 11 No. 1 songs have produced an astonishing 1.8 billion career streams. The RIAA Platinum-selling act’s live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand. FOR KING + COUNTRY’s WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?, released this year, became the duo’s second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200; following their RIAA Gold certified album, BURN THE SHIPS, which also debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. The duo has had seven consecutive No. 1 songs including “For God Is With Us,” “joy.,” “TOGETHER” (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly),” and the 11-week Platinum smash, “God Only Knows.” The global hitmakers have collaborated with a diverse list of artists including Hillary Scott, Dolly Parton, NEEDTOBREATHE and Timbaland, amongst others. Joel and Luke Smallbone are committed to numerous philanthropic efforts focused on human trafficking, children in need, as well as numerous programs in support of the arts. For more information about FOR KING + COUNTRY visit: www.forkingandcountry.com
ABOUT CURB | WORD ENTERTAINMENT
In 2016, Curb Records acquired Word Entertainment, combining two of the music industry’s most respected brands, and more than a century of collective experience. Today, Curb and Word are two of the world’s leading independent music companies. Owned and operated by Mike Curb, the Curb | Word family includes the labels: Curb, Word, Squint, Fervent, Sidewalk, MCC and IVAV, as well as Curb Publishing, Word Publishing, 25 Live, Curb Films, Word Films, Word Entertainment, and Curb Sports, representing top artists and entertainers in Country, Christian, Pop, Rock and Hip-Hop. For more information visit www.curb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.