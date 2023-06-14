The ties that bind the Triad music community are supported by their connections among themselves — and with the audience — for the 2023 Triad’s Best Awards.
Incideniary Brewing’s “Coal Pit” concert venue offers not only the place where those connections are forged — it’s also the winner of the “Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music” and home to the Gears & Guitar Festival (aka the “Best Live Triad Music Show of 2022”).
Hosting a number of contenders in the top slots, Camel City Yacht Club will play the Coal Pit on June 24. Captained by an alter-ego of Clay Howard, the Yacht Club sailed into second place for “Best Tribute / Cover Band,“ with Howard snagging second place for “Best Musician” and “Best Vocalist,” and third place for “Best Songwriter.” Bassist Jerry Chapman and drummer Lauren Myers also snagged third place in their instrument’s categories.
Together, CCYC is sailing all over top Triad venues: on July 1, they’ll play Stock + Grain Assembly’s “First Anniversary Bash.” The High Point food and venue hall is the latest home for Ziggy’s, which got the third-place slot for “Music Venue in Guilford County.” And they’ll be at Playground Golf & Sports Bar (second-place winners for “Best Music Venue in Forsyth County”) on July 22.
Cover shows are once again on a roll with the Vagabond Saints Society doing Duran Duran’s “Rio” at the Ramkat hitting third place for the “Best Live Triad Music Show of 2022.” VSS will return to the Ramkat (which topped the “Best Music Venue” and its Gas Hill Drinking Room placed second for “Best Intimate Music Venue”) on June 16. This time, taking it to the limit, with their take on the Eagles.
On the original end, Howard is scheduled for the Saturday set at Gears & Guitars 2023 (with Cracker and Nine Days). Meanwhile, carry-overs from the 2022 festival, Crenshaw Pentecostal and The Deluge, will play the Coal Pit July 29; and their G&G fest-mates, Killing Gophers, have slayed the top spots to be the 2023 “Best Local Original Band.”
Going with “Just Gophers,” these days, Mike Cobler won “Best Songwriter;” bassist Kevin Beroth, drummer Tim Bernthal, and guitarist Mark McKernan, all placed second in their instrument categories (with McKernan also placing third for “Best Musician”).
“We are pretty humbled to be a second-time winner especially given the bands that have been nominated the past two years,” the group said. They’ve got an album dropping in July, and are dropping their old name going forward. Turns out, Caddyshack references don’t carry quite enough. But they’re alright. Nobody need worry. They’re “Just Gophers.” “We’re psyched that the last thing we did under the old name is win this award!,” they said. ”It’s a nice little legacy.”
Speaking of legacy: Spindle 45 once again sweeps the Triad’s Best Award — though Cobler’s work as their sound tech went under the radar.
Snagging first place all over the place, Spindle and its members won: “Best Tribute / Cover Band,” “Best Bassist” (Paul Schuh), “Best Percussionist” (Matt D’Amico), “Best Piano Player” (Faye Wilson), “Best Guitarist” (Mike Chamis), and “Best Vocalist” (Laurie Alley, who also won “Best Musician”).
“I’m humbled but have to say I’m not the best percussionist, I just play one on this survey,” D’Amico said with a laugh.
Schuh agreed. “It’s honestly a testament to the passion and hard work that every band member puts into each and every performance,” he said. “We take pride in ensuring that our music not only pays tribute to the greats but also retains a fresh and innovative edge that excites our audience. We’re thrilled and honored to learn. It’s always an immense pleasure to know that our dedication and passion for music resonates so deeply with our community.”
For Alley, the honor resonates across their sets and showplaces. “It’s an honor to be recognized, especially within this very talented music community. But it’s not really about us,” she said. “It’s about the venues who consistently book us, the people who come to see us, and our families that encourage and support us. Any opportunity to share music is a blessing and a privilege.”
Beyond snagging top spots, Spindle also has a show at the Coal Pit on July 1; and on Aug 11 they’ll be at the FireHouse TapRoom in Archdale (second-place winner for “Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music” and third-place for “Best Intimate Music Venue”).
“We’d like to thank YES! Weekly for creating a platform that acknowledges and celebrates the arts in this region,” Alley noted. ”Your dedication to promoting local talent is commendable, and we are honored to be members of this supportive community.”
Wilson echoed a similar sentiment. “I’m humbled to place for the second year in a row,” Wilson said, with praise for both her Spindle crew and GypsySoul, the six-piece blues band she shares with fellow 2023 Traid’s Bestie: Mark Vestich (who snagged a top-five spot for “Best Bassist”).
Vestich’s award connections continue across his work with The Carolina Pines, which features guitarist Mark Miller (top-five for “Best Guitar”) and the brotherly duo Cody and Casey Havaic (a top-fivers for “Best Songwriter”). “The family harmonies are key to our sound, and a huge part of what keeps up going,” Cody said of scoring the slot with his brother. “We co-write a lot of our material, but I feel like our songs really start to take form when Casey and I are working out the vocals.”
They’ll flex those harmonies at a few “Triad’s Best” spots, including on July 9 at Plank Street Tavern in High Point (which picked up Second-place for “Best Music Venue in Guilford County” and was in the top five for “Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music). And on July 15 at Folly’s Draft and Snack in Kernersville (which grabbed third place for “Most Unique” and in the top five for “Best Intimate Music Venue”).
Beyond the shows, the Pines recently tracked their upcoming debut EP at Earthtones Recording Studios in Greensboro — which keeps its top spot in the charts for “Best Recording Studio” for a third year in a row.
“Three years running. What an honor!,” said engineer Benjy Johnson. “I’m super stoked and humbled and I don’t take it lightly!!” With an exciting awards season across the board, Johnson’s engineering work has garnered GRAMMY nominations, along with a handful of nominations at the 2023 BMA Blues Music Awards. And it doesn’t appear to be slowing down: Not only have the recent Charlie Hunter releases Johnson engineered received critical acclaim; and in movie news, Johnson worked on Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” (which received a nine-minute standing ovation during its premiere at Cannes).
As returning champs relish their awards, honors also extend to the rookies on the list. First-timer, Beth Stevens, snagged a top-five spot for “Best Vocalist,” along with her band, Killing Fiction, which placed in the top five for “Best Tribute / Cover Band.”
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for those that voted for me to be added to a list of such talented vocalists,” Stevens said. “Growing up, like many, music was an outlet, and it led me through some very dark moments in my life.” Crediting her win in the “Asheboro Idol” karaoke competition to her joining the band, Stevens looks back on the winning streak they’ve built together. “We’re absolutely blown away, honored and humbled. Being able to pursue our passion as friends that have become family is the best feeling.”
Killing Fiction will be at the Jim’s Kids car show and fundraiser on July 15 at Cox Harley Davidson in Asheboro. But they’re not the only Zoo City artist on the list: bluesman Ray Allegrezza snagged third place for “Best Guitarist” and a top-five spot for “Best Musician in the Triad.”
“I am humbled just to have been nominated,” said Allegrezza (who also plays in Asheboro-based bands Red House and Southern Chill). These days, my biggest rush is playing open mics at Ritchy’s in Greensboro and Sawmill, both hosted by the very talented Shiela Klinefelter. There’s usually a pretty good bunch of musicians and the chance to improvise is what makes the music matter to me. ”
By beauty of pure coincidence, Tyler Nail’s Red House home studio (and podcast) shares no connection to Allegrezza’s band of the same name. Though they do share accolades among the “Triad’s Best,” with Nail snagging third place for “Best Local Original Band.”
“It feels good to be recognized by the community on multiple occasions over the years,” Nail said. “I’m grateful to have connected with so many people in the local community. It remains an honor to be able to contribute my creativity to our local creative economy.”
Within his own work, Nail has been recording with Doug Williams at Electro Magnetic Radiation Recorders (who placed second for “Best Recording Studio”). And he’s excited to hit the road around the state. “The local clubs like Gas Hill, High Rock Outfitters, and Flat Iron are great, he said. “It’s important to have spaces in the Triad that facilitate deep connections between artists and audiences — places that put music in the foreground rather than the background.”
Triad audiences agree; and share Nail’s affection for the Flat Iron in Greensboro, which picked up first place for “Best Intimate Music Venue” and a top-five slot for “Best Music Venue in Guilford County.”
“We just want to say thank you to everyone who supported us,” said Josh King and Abbey Spoon (the husband-and-wife team that took over operations in early 2022). “We’ve been working really hard to bring music to Greensboro that we felt the community was missing while providing a space for the abundant local talent Greensboro has to offer.”
Looking forward to their second year at the helm, “It turns out, running a music venue isn’t easy at all--but we survived the first year!,” they said. “Keep coming to shows, and we’ll keep booking them!”
The Flat is also a favorite for the top-five “Best Piano Player,” Julian Sizemore (of the Mantras). “I’d like to thank YES! Weekly and your readers for supporting live music in Greensboro,” he said, dropping that the Mantra’s 20th anniversary “Mantrabash’’ will go down in September.
Festival season is already underway for fellow top-five “Best Piano Player,” Reggie Buie (and his Reggie Buie Smooth Jazz group) who’ve been playing festivals all around the state — including their recent headlining show at the High Country Jazz Festival in Boone. Regulars at the Rhythm Lounge and Grill in Winston-Salem, Buie is currently working on a video for his upcoming release, “Mr. Lewis,” a song written as a tribute to his first musical mentor: jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis.
Connections and coincidences intertwine amongst the 2023 “Triad’s Best Awards,” highlighting the Triad’s musical communities. Congratulations, y’all.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.