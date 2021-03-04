In April, six Triad songwriters will be participating in a Georgia v. North Carolina songwriter shootout hosted by the Georgia Songbirds podcast.
Emily Stewart, William Nesmith, Laura Jane Vincent, Sydney Rose Wray, Colin Cutler, and Ryan Johnson along with fellow North Carolinians Rebekah Todd (Wilmington) and Dustin Chapman (Whiteville) will be competing in the online contest against 8 Georgia songwriters.
All are veteran singer-songwriters with a few releases under their belt and have been recognized in various ways: Sydney Rose won the youth category for the 2019 Richard Leigh Songwriters Festival and has also had songs placed on the Georgia Songbirds Top #10 Countdown, Colin Cutler has placed music in BBC Introducing and the British film Zomblogalypse. Laura Jane Vincent won “Songwriter of the Year” at the 2017 Triad Music Festival AMPD Expo. Nesmith is the 2018 NSAI Songwriter’s Standoff winner, the 2020 Doodad Farm 60-second songwriting contest winner, and also placed 2nd in four categories in YES! Weekly’s “The Triad’s Best 2020.”
Several of the Greensboro writers have been covered by the News and Record’s “Meet a Musician” and been featured on local radio.
For Jesse Landers, a founding member of Yes MAM and the founder and host of Georgia Songbirds, this isn’t his first time doing this sort of contest. Last year, he hosted a Georgia v. Tennessee competition. “COVID had just hit, and nobody was doing anything, so figured we’d do this contest and it would be fun. We got 1,000 more to the people to the page, and the writers got a lot of traffic and networking, too.” Georgia’s Aaron Tanner won.
Landers describes the contest like this: “I will pit a GA writer against a NC songwriter. The 1st round you get to do 2 originals. Every view of the video gets you a point, every like 2 points, and every share 3 points. You will upload your video or go live on a Monday and I will tabulate them all the following Sunday at noon. Each round will add more. The 2nd round is 3 originals, 3rd round is 30 mins, and the final 2 will get an hour.”
The prize, pending further sponsorship, will be an interview on the Georgia Songbirds podcast. Hosted by Jesse Landers, the organizer of the contest, the podcast is two years old in March. It airs on 3 online radio stations in the US and UK—Indie Music USA, WFMC Jams, and Monie’s New Music--with an international reach of 54 countries.
There will be further announcements from the Georgia Songbirds Facebook page, as well as the pages of the songwriters involved.
