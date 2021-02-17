Dr. Jon Epstein wanted to share some of the latest music he has recorded.
BIO: Rock Bassist and guitarist and producer Jon Epstein has recorded and performed with some of the most respected musicians around the world. The music here represents the major projects he has been involved in since the 1990's; Cleveland, Ohio based power trios Fast Chester and Last Stone Cast and North Carolina based Haymarket Riot, which he first formed in 1984, and along with musical partner Charlotte Whitted and various other very cool people, has continued to record and perform ever since. Uncle Watson's Widow is Epstein's solo project which allows him to explore the use of extended range instruments within a classic heavy blues rock context.
These fine folks all appear here somewhere:
Jon Epstein: Bass, 6 & 7 String guitar
Vocals: Charlotte Whitted, Charles Johnson, Doug Davis, Bekkah Moss, Benjy Johnson, Phil Holder, Kim Thore, Noel Gay Schofield, Dale Cole, Vance Cabiness, Lorraine Bohland, Chuck Dale Smith, Angelo Incorvia, Scott McConnell, Bill Morrison.
Guitar: Jim O'Gara, Kim King, Kenji Brown, Benjy Johnson, Charles Johnson, Angelo Incorvia, Sam Seawell, Scott McConnell, Dale Cole
Drums: Phil Holder, Scott Williams, Matt D'Amico, Sam Seawell, Nick Petti, Bill Morrison, Josh Lipply, Doc McNab
Keyboards: Steve Mowery, Dave Fox, Geoff Weber
Bass: Sam Seawell, Chuck Dale Smith
Saxophone and Flute: Neill Clegg Jr.
