Triad Musician Jerry Chapman Announces Release of New Single "Another Song About the River"
June 7, 2023 - Winston-Salem, NC - Jerry Chapman, a multi-faceted musician from North Carolina, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his latest single, "Another Song About the River." Co-produced by renowned Asheville Producer Chris Rosser, this captivating single will be available on all major streaming platforms starting June 9, 2023.
"Another Song About the River" is a heartfelt composition that beautifully blends Jerry Chapman's conversational vocals, stirring lyrics, and his signature acoustic guitar sound, with pedal steel added from Matt Smith (Amy Ray Band). The song takes listeners on a reflective journey through the metaphorical depths of rivers and their ability to represent life's constant flow and the emotional currents we encounter along the way. Chapman's poignant storytelling combined with his melodic craftsmanship make this track a captivating addition to his discography.
The single, "Another Song About the River," is a precursor to Jerry Chapman's highly anticipated EP, titled "east." This collection of songs, set to be released on the first day of summer, June 21, 2023, showcases Chapman's growth as an artist and his ability to craft compelling narratives through his music. "east" is a testament to Jerry Chapman's exceptional songwriting and his dedication to producing music that resonates with his audience.
Jerry Chapman expresses his excitement about the release, stating, "I'm truly thrilled to share 'Another Song About the River' with the world. It's a deeply personal track that I hope will touch the hearts of listeners and remind them of the ever-changing nature of life. Working with Chris Rosser on this single has been an incredible experience, and I'm grateful for his exceptional talent and guidance."
Coincidentally, the release date of Jerry Chapman's EP, June 21, 2023, also marks another noteworthy occasion: Naked Hiking Day. While unrelated to the theme of the EP, it adds a lighthearted twist to the release and showcases Jerry Chapman's ability to embrace unexpected coincidences.
"Another Song About the River" will be available for streaming on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more, making it easily accessible to fans worldwide. Listeners can expect a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant experience when they delve into the music of Jerry Chapman.
For more information and updates on Jerry Chapman's music, including the release of his EP "east," please visit his official website at www.jerrychapman.com. You can also follow Jerry Chapman on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for the latest news and announcements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.