The Hopscotch Music Festival returns to downtown Raleigh September 7-9, once again turning the state capital into a playground for punks, indie kids, cowpokes, hip-hop heads, and homies across stages.
With ticketed entry to club shows and free-for-all parties through the afternoon, it’s a weekend where anyone can hop around: catching homies still rocking the home turf or those who’ve moved to bigger cities hoppin’ back for a show, all intermingled across clubs and stages.
The 2023 incarnation of the festival boasts a return to proper club formation, as the relatively new Moore Square stage remains in full effect, along with a fresh comedy lineup, record fair, skate party, and “Totschotch” kids’ arena to liven the game.
Continuing its tradition of piecing together patterned bills matching local and regional favorites with major acts, Hopscotch offers an end-of-summer highlight of the year — and a solid opportunity for the homies to shine on the main stages.
With that, Chessa Rich (who often plays in Greensboro’s Nightblooms) opens up the City Plaza stage on September 9 for Florry, Anjimile, ESG, Soccer Mommy, and Japanese Breakfast. Meanwhile, over in Moore Square, Max Gowan (who mastered Flea Trap’s new record) will open the stage for Quasi, American Football, Sunny Day Real Estate, and Dinosaur Jr.
But first, Charlotte’s Truth Club will christen City Plaza on September 7, before Palm (on their final tour) Alvvways and Pavement kick off the weekend (with Sam Evian, Mild High Club, and King Krule at Moore Square).
Winston-Salem’s “Freaky T” rapper, TiaCorine, will shine at City Plaza on September 8 with Pat Junior, Digable Planets, and Denzel Curry. Meanwhile, Margo Price resonates a twang over Moore Square with Sunny War, Neon Union, and Cut Worms.
Getting into the clubs, comedy reigns September 7 at the Lincoln Theatre, with the bill featuring familiar faces for Greensboro fans: Tom Peters spent a couple of years kicking around Greensboro. He’s up in NYC these days (and contributing to The Onion, Hard Times, and Reductress) but is coming down for the show with Maddie Weiner, Devon Roberts, Whitmer Thomas, and Sarah Sherman.
Speaking of NC-to-NYC expats: Super Yamba Band got their start around UNC-G before also heading to the Big Apple, and they’ll close the Pour House on September 7 with Cosmic Collective and Temp Job. Meanwhile, Larry & Joe will hit up Nash Hall with Bravo Pueblo, Também, and Medicine Singers ft. Yonatan Gat & Zoon (fun fact: Gat’s old band, Monotonix, once played one of the wildest WUAG Presents shows this writer can rememberliterally rocking from the roof to the windows, to the walls of the old Square One in Glenwood).
On September 8, Reese McHenry opens the Pour House with a backing band that often features members of the Triad-turned-Trianglites Drag Sounds. McHenry’s club show will round out with John Andrews & the Yawns, Rosali, and Rose City Band; but she’ll also play a round of day parties (September 7 and 8 at Ruby Deluxe).
Come September 9, Slims turns into the defacto “festival de Jeff” with GSO-native (and former Isreal Darling) Jeff Bechtel — who spends these days fronting Paranoid Maniac and is a bassist in De()t — playing a double-round of sets before the punks in Cro-Mags close it down.
Over at Lincoln Theater, Greensboro’s Taylor AP Williams opens the floor for Jooselord, Kool Keith, and Prince Paul. Down the block, Glenwood’s former Legitimate Business magnate, Kristopher Hilbert, will open Nash Hall in a droney-duo with Nora Rogers (followed by Hema Gaia, Signal Lamp Ensemble, and Setting). And at the Pour House, Matt Southern & Lost Gold kicks off an evening of twang (featuring GSO-raised Kit McKay slingin’ the tambourine) plus Vaden Landers, John Howie & the Rosewood Bluff, and Lola Kirke.
McKay, meanwhile, has a slew of day-party sets up his sleeve: playing solo at the Night Rider on September 8 (with Saphron on the bill); his full band will be at Rebus Works on September 9; and he’s on drums for Teens in Trouble at a handful of day-parties chock full of Triad homies.
With the club shows owning the night, Hopscotch day parties are a free-for-all: no tickets required, with swag and snacks at select showsa particularly delightful tradition being fresh Bojangles from Churchkey Records their annual ¡Que Viva! party, happening September 8 at Ruby Deluxe. Teens in Trouble is on the bill with Verity Den (the latest from Drag Sounds’ Mike Wallace and Trevor Reece, who’ll also be at the Landmark party on September 10).
Carrying on tasty traditions: PotLuck Foundation’s 9th Annual Hopscotch Rock & Roll Pizza Party will usher the Ruby Deluxe day parties with Pie Pushers pizza on September 7. No One Mind (who’ll also be at the Longleaf Hotel on September 9) features a former GSO resident on the bill; meanwhile, Greensboro’s THNG will play the Clearly Records and Suah Sounds September 7 party at Neptune’s.
Getting back to Teens in Trouble, they’ll truck over to the Schoolkids Records party on September 8, with a Triad-packed bill featuring: Pageant, Orphan Riot, Wolvesx4, and Totally Slow. Wolvesx4 will hop to Slims later that day, joining bands with Triad-related members like Toothsome and Cor De Lux (who’s also playing the day party at Kings on September 7; and the Cold Soup de Jour party at Neptune’s on September 9).
Carolina Waves will host a party on September 8 at Transfer Co. Food Hall featuring ForeverJabron and Antion Scales. And moving to September 9, Housewife will play the party at Videri Chocolate Factory; with sweet Triad relations extending to the Honeyguide Collective party at Rebus Works featuring GSO-native Libby Rodenbough in the closing slot. McKay is also on the roster for a triple-act between his full band, plus Teens in Trouble and Matt Southern & Lost Gold.
Rodenbough, meanwhile, will hop over to the Longleaf Hotel as part of “Ask Me Anything” with Skylar Gudasz and Kate Rhudy. DJ CALAPSE (aka former WUAG Production Director Reed Benjamin) will be on decks between sets.
The WUAG connections continue: former General Manager Steph Coolbaugh is now on the board for Girls Rock NC, who’ll host performances at the new “Totscotch” family party between Moore Square and Marbles Kids Museum.
Over at Transfer Co. Food Hall, Sipsman‘s Record Fair is another new addition to the September 9 day-party roster, with records from Third Man, Merge, Psychic Hotline, Dear Life, Double Double Whammy, Churchkey, Sleepy Cat, Don Giovanni, and Simp; along with a vinyl production workshop hosted by Citizen Vinyl.
Out on the street, Skate Raleigh will host skate demos and competitions in front of Kings and Neptunes. Meanwhile, Withdrew gets cranking at the Crank Arm Brewing party; and Crenshaw Pentecostal and Time Sawyer will be at Slims for the Jack the Radio party.
By September 10, Hopscotch is technically over, but the “hangover shows” remain: Verity Den will be at Landmark Tavern (where this writer and her dude have historically nursed their own Hopscotch hangovers). The former GSO-folks in Jenny Besetzt will join their Charlotte labelmates at the Self Aware Records party at Neptune’s.
Hop to it, y’all. Happy Hopscotch!
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
