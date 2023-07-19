Triad Cultural Arts and Arts Council will present “Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop with 9th Wonder: A Master Class and Panel Discussion” on Monday, July 24 at 6 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre. This event is free and open to the public but advanced ticket reservations are required due to the anticipated “sell out.”
Winston-Salem is known as a city of arts and innovation. Our citizens enjoy various forms of art and cultural experiences which are hosted by key organizations in our community, like Arts Council, Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, The Urban League, and Triad Cultural Arts. All of these organizations, including the Winston-Salem Police Department, are excited to partner and host a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, which is said to be the most popular music style in America, according to Billboard Magazine.
9th Wonder, a pioneer of hip-hop and “homeboy” of Winston-Salem, will present his master class as the featured artist of the event. He is no stranger to the community. This summer, a mural was revealed commemorating 9th Wonder’s legacy as a North Carolina Hall of Fame musician.
As other communities across the nation celebrate hip-hop as a cultural innovation by African Americans, the citizens of Winston-Salem will, too. In addition to 9th Wonder’s master class presentation, an engaging Q&A will take place with community and guest panelists such as Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Judge Fred Adams, and Professor Bryan Turman of NC A&T.
In addition to the event “Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop with 9th Wonder,” a free “Moderate Level Hip Hop Class & Brunch” will be presented on Friday, July 21 at 1 p.m. Interested parties can contact Quamekia Shavers for more information at qshavers@icloud.com.
“Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop with 9th Wonder” is a sponsored project of Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and funded through ARPA supported by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
Reynolds Place Theatre is located within Arts Council’s Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Tickets are required and can be reserved at https://www.intothearts.org/campus-events.
Triad Cultural Arts (TCA) was founded in 2007 as a nonprofit, community based, multi-disciplinary cultural arts organization. A leader in bringing recognition to Black American history and culture, TCA is dedicated to presenting programming that contributes to a culturally competent community so that significant and lasting improvements can be made in our society.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
