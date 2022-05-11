Triad concert series come into bloom

As spring unfolds and days get longer, those looking to fill the hours with music don’t have to look far across the Triad as spring and summer concert series come into bloom — most of which are free thanks to city organizations and sponsors.
In Greensboro, Revolution Mills is hosting “Stacks at the Tracks” Thursday evenings through May. Evan Blackerby will perform on May 12; Dylan Smith with Jessica Yates on May 19; and Ben Singer on May 26. Down the road in downtown, Joymongers will kick off their Saturday “Summer Concert Series,” with Carri & the Good Watts on May 14; Maia Kamil and Friends is scheduled for May 28.
Weekday delights pour from the new Lawn Service spot by Little Brother Brewing, who’ve partnered with Greensboro Downtown Parks to present “Music in a Bottle” on Wednesday evenings. Meanwhile, the Friday “Tunes@Noon” season returns to Market Square at LeBauer Park, with live music and food trucks spicing up lunch hours, through October. The May lineup includes: SunSp.t on May 13, Folkknot on May 20, and Jeff Tucker on May 27. Running a bit further in the evening (and further south down Elm St.) the “First Friday Night Live” concert season makes its comeback, with the Fritz slated for June 6.
Also returning is the City Sunsets Series, Saturdays, in Center City Park. June artists include: Alter Egos Band, Wake Moody, Gregory Amos, and Gooseberry Jam. July features Drew Foust, Abigail Dowd, The Grand Ole Uproar, PureFiyah Reggae Band, and Ashley Virginia. August will see SunQueen Kelcey & The Soular Flares, Casey Noel, DJ MikeWawa and Geigespazz, and MoSoul.
Over in Winston-Salem, Incendiary Brewing’s CoalPitLive season starts on May 28th with the Eric Gales Band and Marvelous Funkshun.
For smaller city vibes, the Oak Ridge “Music in the Park” monthly series will run every second Saturday at the Oak Ridge Town Park Amphitheater. Starting May 14 with the Nathan Ward Band; Never Too Late is scheduled for June 11; Barefoot Modern and the Ghosts of Liberty on July 9; 80z Nation on August 13; and Twin County Ramblers and the Robertson Boys on October 8.
80z Nation will also make an appearance (as the season closer on October 7) for Jamestown’s “Music in the Park” series. Running every first Friday at Wrenn Miller Park, with food trucks and beverages from Four Saints Brewing Company. Musical artists include: the Ryan Perry Band on June 3, the Special Occasion Band on July 1, and Radio Revolver on September 2. A special “National Night Out” edition on Tuesday, August 2, will feature AM rOdeO.
Four Saints’ hometown of Asheboro has partnered with Downtown Asheboro, Inc. to present DAI’s inaugural “Rock’n the Park Friday Nights” series at Bicentennial Park. Featuring a two-artist lineup, mixing cover bands and original acts, the series kicks off on May 20 with Stephanie Quayle and Casey Noel. Live Wire (an AC/DC Tribute) and Joey Whitaker will perform on June 10; Rumours ATL (a Fleetwood Mac experience) and Trouvaille on July 15; and Who’s Bad (a Michael Jackson cover) and Marvelous Funkshun will wind down the season on August 5.
The City of Asheboro’s “Summer Concert Series” will also make a return, Sunday evenings at Bicentennial Park, starting on May 15 with East Coast Rhythm and Blues; Sand Band will appear on June 5; Envision on June 19; Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot on July 10; The Castaways on July 24; and Mason Lovette on August 21. A Labor Day special show with Cat5 Band will close the series on Monday, September 5.
From free shows in Randolph County to ticketed events for Randolph County, the first installment of the 2022 Jimmy-June Concert series (May 21 at the Ramkat in Winston-Salem) will benefit the Randolph County Family Crisis Center. The bill pairs the alt-country outfit American Aquarium with special guests Time Sawyer and Sam Foster and the Obsolete.
Also at the Ramkat, the Summer Music Shindihg returns with Robert Earl Keen on June 4, Los Lobos on July 22, and Shovels & Rope on August 10.
Down the road, the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is partnering with WBRF Classic Country for the indoor Classic Country Concert Series at the Annex Theatre, running May 21 - August 27. The series will host Rodney Atkins, Ricky Skaggs, Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Wynonna with Big Noise, Little Texas with Crawford & Power; and an evening with Charlie Wilson and The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King.
In Greensboro, Colin Cutler will present the “East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round” series at the Crown above the Carolina Theatre. The first installment, on May 22, will feature Cutler along with David Childers and Billie Feather.
Emanuel Wynter, Momma Molasses, and Matty Sheets will appear on June 19; Jamie Collins, Justin Reid, and Walking Medicine on July 17; Aaron Pants, Laura Jane Vincent and Maia Kamil on August 21; and catherine the great, Sam Foster, and Sunqueen Kelcey on September 25.
As spring heats up, the concerts keep coming. Be on the lookout for the return of the Winston-Salem Downtown Summer Music Series, High Point’s “Rock the Point,” and Greensboro’s “Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park,” all of which have yet to announce lineups.
Happy spring, Triad music lovers! Hope to see you out there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.