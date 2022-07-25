Uncle Watson's Widow is hard at work on our follow up to 2021's "Hindsight" LP.
The album, entitled "Fool's Song" will be released in the Fall of 2022. The band is recording at Earthtones Recording Studios in Greensboro, NC, with engineer and co-producer Benjy Johnson.
During our first week of recording, co-lead vocalist, Bekkah, contracted Covid, and hence could not take part in the sessions. Rather than miss the opportunity, Jon, Matt, Steve and Steve went ahead and recorded a couple of tracks with Steve on lead vocals. As he moonlights as the lead vocalist in Ledneck (North Carolina's premier Zeppelin tribute) that seemed like a fine plan.
The result was our first single from "Fools Song"; Simple Man (no, not Skynyrd).
The video for the tune was written, filmed, and edited by vocalist Steve Jones and can be found here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.