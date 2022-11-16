The Minnesota string-band is coming to Winston-Salem on the heels of their new album, “Alpenglow,” released in October — the latest offering in their lineage of releases that have thrice-topped the U.S. Billboard bluegrass chart — their “Palomino” record having remained amongst the top 10 for 52 consecutive weeks across 2010.
“It’s a beautiful phenomenon,” said guitarist and vocalist Dave Simonett, turning to the natural wonder for which the album was named. “Everybody should see it.”
Listeners don’t have to travel far to hear its influence — the intense rosy hues cast on mountains, setting the horizon ablaze in red and pink as the sun rises and sets. It’s a change of a new day or the welcoming of a shift toward the night. The spaces between today and tomorrow — the old and the new — 10 albums and 20 years.
“My favorite part about making music is making records,” Simonett noted. “I’m really excited about this one.” Introspection abounds. There’s the familiar dissonance between the attraction of wandering and the foundation of home “On The Highway.” The nostalgia of “Central Hillside Blues.” The inner resolve needed to keep things straight in “Quitting Is Rough,” is accented by its “climb out, climb out, climb out” refrain.
The Midwestern six-piece continue climbing and combing the zens of string band pluckin’ and rock-n-roll roar against a heartful folk core; with Simonett joined by bassist Tim Saxhaug, banjoist Dave Carroll, mandolin player Erik Berry, cellist Eamonn McLain, and Ryan Young on fiddle. All of whom have been tramplin’ together for nearly two decades — a milestone they’ll officially hit come Spring.
“Every April 4th, I think about that day, and how the fact we’re still playing music together is like winning the lottery. It really would have been unfathomable at that time,” Simonett told Garret K. Woodward in Rolling Stone.
Unfathomable, open, and wild seems their key. “We don’t really sit down and have meetings about what we want to accomplish, outside of are we listening to each other and playing well — and does it sound good?” Berry said. “There are no concept records or anything like that. I think our expectations are always open-ended.”
The open-endedness of “Alpenglow” abutted by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy in the producer’s seat — with Tweedy’s bluesy perspective and affection for minor chords solidifying the Americana tones of the album. Tones of a spectrum in which both Wilco and Trampled relish redefining their respective ends — Tweedy across rock and country. Trampled in the jammy realms and bluegrass circles. A bit weird for the diehards, but an approachable and interesting “Midwestern Gothic” style, appealing to fans that regularly sell out venues across an almost constant tour.
The new album takes the Trampled sound to new heights — elevated in the Loft, Wilco’s notorious windy city studio — with Tweedy an active participant throughout the process. “I came in with songs I thought were finished, and then Jeff was really great about taking them apart, adding something here, taking something away there,” Simonett said. “He gave us fresh ears on songs and new ideas for how to present them. We all just sat in a circle and played.”
A Tweedy-written song, “A Lifetime To Find,” made the album cut — walking a dialogue with Death and the ultimate unavoidable conclusion — and appearing on both “Alpenglow” and Wilco’s 2022 “Cruel Country” record. “It’s a really simple song, but also not simple in some ways,” Simonett said. “I love how Jeff uses language so much.”
For Trampled, the track peppers the string-fueled malaise and denial of album-opener, “It’s So Hard to Hold On” the possibilities of “Starting Over” and the dancey “Burlesque Desert Window” that beckons an audience callback. “Sometimes I just like the way words sound together,” Simonett said, “interesting, weird phrases that fit together — I like trying to think about language as more of a visual art form than a literal one.”
Instrumental prowess not to be overlooked, “All the Good Times are Gone” offers old-time blasts of banjo, fiddle, and mandolin. “The Party’s Over” closes the record with sway and wit and Simonett singing: “Yeah I’m left here thinking, / Of the dogs, the moonlight, and you.”
While the album itself was recorded in Chicago, the songs ache for live performance — tracked together somewhat naturally: no effects or overdubs. “It’s scarier to record that way now, since it’s easy to fix everything or record everything separately so you can hear it all perfectly,” Simonett noted. “But for me, it’s so much fun to just stick a few mics up and play. That’s where we’re at our best.”
After spending the summer touring the Midwest with artists like The Jayhawks, Jenny Lewis, and Ruston Kelly, Trampled’s fall tour treks coast-to-coast with support from Amigo The Devil, Charlie Parr, Sumbuck (featuring Taylor Meier from Caamp), Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Pokey LaFarge.
They’ll be joined by Spring Summer at the Ramkat, bringing a bit of that Alpenglow to a Winston-Salem night on December 2.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.