Multi-Grammy and Billboard award winning band, TRAIN, make a welcome return to North Carolina when they bring their tour to Greensboro this summer, all the while treating fans to a set-list overflowing with hits such as ‘Drops of Jupiter’, ‘Meet Virginia’, ‘Hey Soul Sister’, and the irresistibly catchy ‘Drive By’.
Train is Coming to White Oak Amphitheatre - Aug 11 • 8:00 PM
