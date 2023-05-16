TowneBank Beach Music Festival Returns This Thursday in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC (May 16, 2023) - The TowneBank Beach Music Festival returns to Downtown Greensboro this Thursday, May 18! The Catalinas will take the stage at First National Bank Field. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate. Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
Parking in street spots is free after 6:00 p.m., and there are plenty of nearby parking decks to accommodate everyone.
Lawn chairs, pets and coolers are prohibited. Concert-goers will have a spectacular view sitting in the stands or they may bring a blanket to sit on the field. Dancing on the field is highly encouraged too!
During each concert, enjoy performances and basic shag lessons from professional Carolina shag dancers, William and Lani Greene.
The remaining three concerts in the TowneBank Beach Music Festival are:
- June 1 | The Band of Oz
- June 15 | Part Time Party Time Band
- June 29 | Chairman of the Board
