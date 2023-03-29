TowneBank Beach Music Festival Returns This Summer in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2023) - One of Greensboro’s most beloved music traditions is set to return to Downtown Greensboro in 2023. The TowneBank Beach Music Festival will feature five weeks of Carolina shaggin’ fun this summer:
May 4 | The Tams
May 18 | The Catalinas
June 1 | The Band of Oz
June 15 | Part Time Party Time Band
June 29 | Chairman of the Board
“We are excited to partner with the Downtown Greensboro, Inc. team to bring back the summer beach music festival,” says Scott Baker, president of TowneBank Triad. “The TowneBank Beach Music Festival will bring great energy to downtown Greensboro in an affordable, family-friendly manner. DGI continues to work hard to improve the downtown experience and we are privileged to participate. We look forward to enjoying these concerts with our community friends!”
Originally begun in 2003 by Children’s Home Society (CHS), the festival took a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic. Today, DGI – with the blessing of CHS – is taking the reins to once again make Greensboro the hottest destination for beach music lovers this summer.
The five concerts, presented by Berico and Toyota of Greensboro, will be bigger than ever in their new venue at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, in downtown Greensboro.
“For almost 100 years Berico has enjoyed supporting our local community through our fuel, propane, HVAC services, and our Gift of Warmth charity. We are excited to continue this tradition by celebrating our 100th anniversary as a presenting sponsor of this year’s Beach Music Festival,” says Tom (CEO) and Will (President) Berry of Berico.
“I am thrilled to see another terrific event return to Downtown. Toyota of Greensboro is proud to be a part of this community and everything that makes it special,” adds Mary Rice, dealer principal of Toyota of Greensboro
General admission will be $15 per concert or $50 for the 5-week bundle package and may be purchased in advance online at www.downtowngreensboro.org beginning in mid-April.
About TowneBank
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.
Today, TowneBank operates over 45 banking offices (eight of which operate as Farmers Bank, a Division of TowneBank) throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. Towne has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $15.85 billion as of December 31, 2022, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.
