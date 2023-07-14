Town of Lewisville hosts upcoming “Beggars Banquet” concert
LEWISVILLE, N.C. — The Town of Lewisville invites concert goers to the live performance of “Beggars Banquet” – the premier Rolling Stones Tribute Band of the Carolinas.
The performance will be held on July 22, 2023 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. in Shallowford Square at 6555 Shallowford Road.
Nine performers, including keyboards, horn, backup singer, percussion and cello will bring to life the spirit of the songs, providing a unique “Stones” musical/visual tribute band experience.
The lead vocalist for this band features Winston-Salem's own Doug Davis. Many will know Doug from “The Plaids” and “Vagabond Saints' Society.”
Admission to this event is free. Concessions will be available for purchase. No pets are permitted in the Square. Coolers are permitted. Visitors are welcome to bring a law chair or blanket to enjoy the show.
The Rolling Stones were at the forefront of the British Invasion and their music has been entertaining crowds for more than 60 years. They continue to sell out stadiums with each concert tour.
LewisvilleNC.net/parks-recreation/events-calendar
Facebook Event - https://bit.ly/3rofBQn
###
The Town of Lewisville has small-town charm with a lively downtown and spacious green areas that offer a warm welcome to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.