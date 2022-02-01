Tony Award-winning musical Ragtime opens March 18 at The Stevens Center of the UNCSA
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Piedmont Opera is proud to create an all-new production of the Tony Award-winning, Broadway musical Ragtime, on stage March 18 (8:00 PM), March 20 (2:00 PM) and March 22 (7:30 PM). This sweeping musical is directed by Jackie Alexander, Artistic Director of The North Carolina Black Repertory Theatre and producer of The National Black Theatre Festival. James Allbritten will conduct.
Ragtime tells the story of three families trying to find their way during the turn of the twentieth century in New York City; each struggling with the changing cultural climate in America and each facing the promise of hope and new beginnings in the midst of prejudice and bigotry. A stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician are each united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair... and what it means to live in America.
Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, and based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, Ragtime is the winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score. Called by Time Magazine “A triumph for the stage,” “Intoxicating” by the Associated Press, and "Explosive and thrilling!” by Bloomberg News, this acclaimed musical is filled with pageantry, emotion and hope, bursting onto the stage like no other show.
“Ragtime is the story we need to tell at this point in our nation’s history and is easily one of the most powerful shows ever written for the stage,” stated conductor James Allbritten.
Tickets are on sale and prices range from $22-$98. Visit PiedmontOpera.org or call 336.725.7101. Interviews with James Allbritten and or Jackie Alexander are available. END
