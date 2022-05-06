ALERT: Tonight's First Friday Night Live concert featuring Hobex and Greg Humphreys has been moved indoors to One Thirteen Brewhouse (113 N. Greene Street). Doors open at 6:00 PM. All ages welcome until 9:00 PM. Original food trucks will be on site. See below for complete details. 

May First Friday Night Live Concert to Feature Hobex with Greg Humphreys

in partnership with Sanctuary House for Mental Health Awareness Month

GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2022) - Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) is excited to host the next First Friday Night Live concert on May 6, featuring the funk-rock band Hobex joined by well-known NC native, Greg Humphreys. Due to impending inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at One Thirteen Brewhouse (113 N. Greene Street) from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and all ages are welcome until 9:00 p.m. Jamaican Coast Catering and Second Helpings will be on-site for dining options. 

May’s concert will kick-off Mental Health Awareness Month and recognize the 20th anniversary of Sanctuary House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of adults living with mental illness.  

“May is Mental Health Month and Sanctuary House is proud to celebrate 20 years of serving our community,” said Jodi Lorenzo, Executive Director of Sanctuary House. “We are appreciative that DGI has partnered with us to showcase the importance of mental health, which, in the era of COVID, has taken center stage.”

Visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday/ for complete details.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.