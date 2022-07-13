For the glory of chains, saxophones, and still believin’, Tim Cappello comes to Monstercade on July 23.
Celebrating the 35th anniversary of The Lost Boys with a 12-week U.S. tour, the sax man is known amongst horror fans for his oiled-up scene-stealing performance of “I Still Believe.”
Amongst music folks, Cappello is a composer and backing multi-instrumentalist with an otherwise-impressive career. He’s scored programs for PBS and A&E; and has performed with the likes of Billy Crystal, Peter Gabriel, Carly Simon, and Ringo Starr — with a notable history-belting sax for Tina Turner through her 1980s renaissance and into the late 1990s.
He can be heard on the “What’s Love Got to Do with It” soundtrack; and both “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and “One of the Living” from Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, (for which he also appeared in the music videos).
“I played for Tina for 15 years and she’s such a legend,” he said. “She was tough, I guess because she’s so talented. If you messed up, however small, her ears were so good, she’d dress you down pretty harshly, sometimes in front of everybody. She ran things strictly as a business. And of course, it worked, her shows were magnificent and she always got the very best out of us all.”
Taking elements and memories from his time on the road, Cappello blends stories and saxophones into an almost interactive experience. “I love thinking about my show as a one-man multi-media show,” he explained. “Obviously not on the same level but like John Leguizamo, or my old buddy, Billy Crystal. About half the time is music, and half is stories from my career and some other silliness.”
Melding the floor and the stage, “mixing it up with the audience is one of my favorite things,” he continued. “The thought of just staying on stage would be pretty boring for me. I love to bump up against people and play directly to the crowd. Between that and the reaction after a song which literally pushes me back, I’m in Heaven up there.”
After more than 30 years of backgrounding major stages and arena shows, Cappello enjoys being at the forefront on the floor.
“It wasn’t that I didn’t like playing huge places with Tina and the others, it’s just that I’ve always been yearning to do it for myself like I’m doing now,” he explained. “Being somebody’s second banana wouldn’t be as much fun, now that I’ve tasted this.”
It’s an experience he holds with gratitude, reverence and a bit of surprise. “What a blessing,” he said. “I feel so lucky that I can book clubs without too much trouble, the bookers write me back and seem as excited as me.” Elements of excitement resonate through the show — a bit older and less oiled-up — Cappello retains the enthusiasm and various shades of camp that thrust his thrusting into the horror-cult spotlight, more than three decades ago.
It’s a pleasure he didn’t expect — his work in Lost Boys almost lost to him as a blip until horror conventions (and John Hamm’s sexy Sergio on SNL) came calling. Interest in his standalone performances inspired his 2018 album, “Blood on the Reed.” But it’s the fans that keep his enthusiasm growing.
“I really love meeting people,” he said. “I always have a meet and greet after my shows, and in some ways, I enjoy it as much as playing. The people are so cool and almost always have a story of when they were small and saw me for the first time with Tina or on The Lost Boys. It kinda matters to them — and that’s pretty fantastic for me.”
Embarking on “12 weeks of fun” in the form of live shows, (including a set and appearance at Joe Bob Briggs’ Drive-In Jamboree) Cappello has also recently appeared on Netflix’s Live From the Upside Down, Worn Stories and Top Ten Revealed. He’ll be featured on an undisclosed upcoming FX series. As a hired-gun musician, he’s laid tracks on upcoming albums for Gunship and Ben Brown.
As for his own work, his 2018 debut, “Blood on the Reed,” features Cappello across an array of his own instrumentation — with his own take on soul classics. “These are all songs that over the years I’ve played live a lot, and switched them up to try and do something different,” he explained, “you know, heavy ‘em up — try and make the grooves more involved.”
The results see a “heavy metal dance hall” version of “Only You,” a rendition that turns “I Put a Spell on You” on its ear, “Tequila” played through a WX5 Windsynth; and a closer-medley that crosses Little Richard with Bobby Day.
And of course, there’s a nod to Turner in the form of a powerhouse, “Nutbush.” “I always loved her take on that song,” he said. “So intense, and with a great arrangement that was all her ideas. I wanted to try and recreate that intensity, especially compared to the original recording. Plus I love playing Hammond Organ; and it gave me a chance to do that.”
Looking to roll into the Winston-Salem city limits, Cappello is open and approachable. “I’d just love to see people come out, stop by and say hi!”
Tim Cappello will be at Monstercade, celebrating the 35th Anniversary of The Lost Boys, on July 23, with IIOIOIOIOII and an all-80s afterparty featuring DJ Aline Nunez.
