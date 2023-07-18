Tickets go on sale on July 21 for 2023 production of UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”
Chancellor Brian Cole to conduct UNCSA Symphony for all performances, Dec. 7–10
WINSTON-SALEM — Tickets for the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) annual presentation of “The Nutcracker” will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. UNCSA will present five performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro Dec. 7-10 while the Stevens Center in Winston-Salem is being renovated.
Tickets begin at $35 and can be purchased at TangerCenter.com. Optional upgrades will include on-site VIP parking, Lee & Wrangler Lounge access and the Tanger Center’s pre-event Prelude Dining experience for select performances. More information about “The Nutcracker” can be found at uncsa.edu/nutcracker.
At a luncheon held today at the Tanger Center, UNCSA School of Dance Dean Endalyn T. Outlaw announced that UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole will conduct the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra in all five performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Tanger Center in December. Cole joined UNCSA as dean of the School of Music in 2016. An accomplished conductor, he has led orchestras and operas throughout the United States, Europe, South America and the Caribbean.
The UNCSA schools of Dance, Design & Production and Music collaborate annually to produce “The Nutcracker,” a Winston-Salem tradition since 1966. This year’s production will again feature choreography by UNCSA faculty member Ilya Kozadayev, as well as lighting by guest artist Penny Jacobus. The temporary move to the Tanger Center will provide students the unique experience of mounting and performing a production in a 3,000-seat, state-of-the-art venue a short distance from UNCSA.
“We are so excited to bring the special UNCSA tradition of ‘The Nutcracker’ to the Tanger Center this year,” said UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole. “While this temporary move was born out of necessity, it is our great privilege to be able to provide our students with the experience of creating and performing in this fantastic venue, and to reach new audiences in Greensboro and beyond.”
“The Tanger Center is delighted to host UNCSA’s production of ‘The Nutcracker’ for the first time,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center Managing Director Matt Brown. “We hope that having the school’s wonderful annual production in Greensboro at our magnificent venue will help expand the audience for this beloved community tradition.”
Performed for the first time on Dec. 10, 1966, in Reynolds Auditorium in Winston-Salem, the UNCSA “Nutcracker” production has since been reimagined, recreated and refreshed numerous times, and it has expanded to fill the larger backstage spaces afforded by the Stevens Center. During the COVID-19 pandemic, UNCSA created a filmed version of the production in an interdisciplinary collaboration between the schools of Filmmaking, Design & Production, Music and Dance.
Mercedes-Benz of Greensboro and Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem is the presenting sponsor of “The Nutcracker.”
About the Stevens Center renovation
The historic Stevens Center serves as the largest learning laboratory at UNCSA, an economic driver for downtown Winston-Salem, and a cultural destination for residents and visitors. It has been 40 years since the last significant renovation of the Stevens Center. A comprehensive renovation is underway that will address necessary repairs and modern upgrades.
Nationally recognized firms Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, based in Charlotte, and Steinberg Hart, based in Los Angeles, comprise the design team for Phase 1 of the renovation, and Winston-Salem-based Frank L. Blum Construction Company-W.C. Construction Company (Blum-W.C. Construction) is the construction manager.
The building will close on Nov. 15, 2023, for construction for Phase 1, expected to last two years. Follow the Stevens Center renovation at uncsa.edu/stevens.
About The Tanger Center
A $94 million, state-of-the-art facility that has transformed downtown Greensboro, North Carolina, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts venue is home to touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment. In its remarkable first two years, the Tanger Center has hosted over 745,000 patrons, 391 events and performances, and 146 sold-out shows. Presented with partners Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), the First Bank Broadway Series is one of the nation’s top-selling one-week Broadway series with over 16,800 Season Seat Members. The 3,000-seat venue is managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Visit TangerCenter.com for more information.
About UNCSA
The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) is a top-ranked arts conservatory and America’s first state-supported arts school. The nation’s only public university of five arts disciplines on one campus, UNCSA prepares emerging artists for careers in dance, design and production, drama, filmmaking, and music at the undergraduate through post-graduate levels, as well as through a specialized high school with free tuition for in-state residents. UNCSA provides industry-leading instruction in an inclusive environment where students are encouraged to leverage the arts as a mechanism for change. Interdisciplinary opportunities arising from the unique arts ecosystem on campus at UNCSA prepare artists to enter an evolving global arts and entertainment industry. Established by the N.C. General Assembly in 1963, the School of the Arts opened in Winston-Salem (“The City of Arts and Innovation”) in 1965 and became part of the University of North Carolina System when it was formed in 1972. For more information, visit uncsa.edu.
