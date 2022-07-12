Third Installment of the East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round
Sunday, July 17th, 6-8pm
Green Bean on Elm
Walking Medicine, Justin Reid, Night Teacher
$5 door charge
Sun., July 17, 6-8pm, three songwriters from the region will share their songs and the stories behind them in an intimate writers-in-the-round setting at the Green Bean on Elm.
Charlottesville’s Night Teacher will join Reidsville’s Walking Medicine and Greensboro’s Justin Reid in the third installment of the East of Nashville Songwriters Series, which has so far featured acts such as David Childers, Momma Molasses, Emanuel Wynter, and Matty Sheets.
All three of July’s acts come from artistic families—Jenny Kimmel of Walking Medicine grew up going to Galax with her family, and her sister Ivy Sheppard (of the South Carolina Broadcasters) contributed to her recently-released debut album; Justin Reid grew up making music in the church and occasionally tours with his sister Nikki Morgan; Lilly Bechtel of Night Teacher grew up in theater and musical theater, thanks to her artistic mother. But in the last couple years, each has forged their own path, with debut albums released or in production, influenced by the parallel trails they’ve blazed in other parts of their life.
Walking Medicine (Reidsville)
For Jenny Kimmel, Peace in the Middle represents her first step in what she sees as a big career change: putting herself out there in performing in the arts world. Living on the family farm in Rockingham County, she has worked there and also taught permaculture classes around the Triad “for the last 8 or 9 years, plus a few years teaching kids” at the local Montessori schools. The album has been a long time in the making, though—“When I was in high school, Ivy was into banjo and guitar and handed me a classical guitar and said, ‘Here, play this.’ I never intended to make it a public part of my life, but I always took the craft seriously.” Over the years, as she spent time thinking and reading and writing poetry—her Hout Hakken was published by Unicorn Press—she realized the connection of these arts and the album began to take shape.
“Everything about it was such a beautiful process, with tons of reciprocity as people improvised over what I gave them.” Produced by Sam Fribush, the album features contributions by Ivy and David Sheppard, Waverley Leonard, and Mason Via. Lyrically, it is an exploration of “how we move through the world in terms of morality and ethics and bringing poetry into that.” Jenny points out, “I’m currently reading Wendell Berry’s Unsettling of America. Many of the things we are talking about in society now are tied back to how we relate to the land, and one of my big questions is how do we connect all people to the land in meaningful ways and with respect?”
Justin Reid (Greensboro)
Justin Reid is currently producing his first album with Black Rabbit Audio, with a GoFundMe for community support. His experience with music has always been community-based. “I grew up in the church, was in church services my whole life. My dad’s side of the family is all musical—we all sing, my uncle and cousin are amazing pianists. Music was always a part of our family.” The Greensboro open mic scene, especially at Greensboro Grooves in the former PB & Java, aided him in branching out: “I love how that low-pressure music scene can give someone the kick to take it to the next step.” He currently plays the brewery circuit around the region, but has also performed with his sister Nikki Morgan as far afield as the Chicago Juneteenth celebration at the Golden Dagger.
His music pulls from an array of influences: John Legend’s Get Lifted was a turning point for him as he realized music could cover the whole spectrum of human experience., and he also lists Stevie Wonder’s versatility as an inspiration. “Jason Mraz and Jason Reaves are who led me to study songwriting.” He thinks of his music as pop with acoustic undertones—but he anticipates the recording process will open other possibilities, too. “My sister does country, and I can’t say some of that won’t get in there. But I lean toward the crowd-pleasing pop sound when I’m performing and capturing that in this, too. Pop wears all different hats, but I want it to be digestible and enjoyable to as many people as possible.”
He sees the performance side of music as an ever-evolving process. “One of my songs, ‘Apologize,’ was a somber and sad song about experiences I had and my brother had—kind of a “sorry I was the way I was. But it evolved into a self-aware energy of ‘I know now why this happened’ as I digested the story behind the song.”
Reid hopes that the album project will be out in the next year: “One of the reasons this GoFundMe is so community-driven for me; I would not be where I am without the Greensboro music scene—it gives you the opportunity to grow and experience in a scene where you’re around friends who quickly become family. Greensboro—and North Carolina more broadly, gave me my groove.”
Night Teacher (Charlottesville)
For Night Teacher’s Lilly Bechtel, this will be her first solo performance in more than a year. She looks forward to that exploration, and it hearkens back to her childhood. “I grew up singing around the house at 2 or 3 and always preferred that mode of communication. I guess I was cursed from the beginning.” With an artistic mother, she grew up in theater and musical theater. “Until I hit my teens: then I didn’t want anyone to look at me performing and I dove deeply into writing.” It wasn’t until her early 20s that she started performing live again, first with Ladyship in Brooklyn, then in the open mic scene in Barcelona while she lived there for a year.
“In all these things going on around the world, I’ve turned to the written word. I’ve got shelves and shelves of journals.” Bechtel also was a freelance journalist and has an MFA in poetry from Warren Wilson College—she graduated via Zoom in 2020, has “The Shape of Grief” published in Poetry, and has another poem coming out in Barrow Street Journal this fall. She’s more comfortable calling herself a writer than a musician, but her collaboration with Matt Wyatt has helped fill out the words and also given them deeper space to work with.
“Our project is very much a hybrid, with influences from Sylvan Esso and Fiona Apple’s last album. Both are artists with a lot of funk and depth and weight and ethereal beauty and feminine. The sense of the angelic female singer with the instruments and electronic effects giving it an anchoring bit of depth and darkness.” The album they are currently working on further explores those interactions: “Matt will provide a little bit of a drum line before I approach the words, and it’s very much a back-and-forth. I didn’t think about my songwriting as much at first, and want to challenge myself more in how the words and ideas work in a song—there will be poetry and prose poems carried in the music. But there will also be a dark humor and sass that is part of me, but hasn’t always come out in my music.”
In her songwriting, she covers everything from relationships to current events and themes of racial and environmental justice and feminism. “There’s a theme in a lot of my love-on-the-rocks songs about being dishonest or being bound by someone’s expectation of you and going along with it, and the mockery it can make of your own sense of self.”
“August 12th” gives a journalistic witness’s eye view on the events in Charlottesville in 2017. “I sat out on the porch and wrote it as it was unfolding.” Her lyrics also speak to the overlap of environmental issues and feminism—“I think ‘Endangered Dream’ fuses those most obviously, the ways we covet and want to own and control what we find beautiful.”
About the Series
Hosted by Colin Cutler and sponsored by YES! Weekly, the series will move to the Crown in the Carolina Theatre starting in August. The purpose of the East of Nashville series is to highlight the diverse voices and backgrounds in the region’s music, while also exploring shared threads of storytelling and musical exploration.
