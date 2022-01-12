Thee Phantom brings the “Original Hip-Hop Orchestra” to the Carolina Theatre

Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic, the “original hip-hop orchestra” will make their North Carolina debut at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro on Jan. 15.
“When was the last time you witnessed; strings, horns, and piano at a hip-hop concert,” organizers asked, adding “the party-rocking DJ, soul-stirring female vocalist, and fire-breathing MC,” being “but a fraction of what you’ll catch” watching the Illharmonic in action.
Inviting attendees to “get down with the hip-hop orchestra,” the Illharmonic fuses classical composition with hip-hop dexterity, from Philadelphia artist and composer, Jeffrey “Thee Phantom” McNeill. Walking the lines of “part b-boy, part Beethoven,” Phantom serves as a “Maniac Maestro,” to lead a revolving orchestration across stages around the globe.
Centering the crew, Phantom’s life has been centered by music. Growing up in North Philly during the 1980s, his first official introduction came as a 5-year-old in the church choir. By 8, his mother had enrolled him in classical piano and flute lessons. On the flip, there was his father’s expansive record collection—as a boy he was mesmerized by the stylings of Mozart and Motown. And Vivaldi. And Haydn.
But something especially clicked with Sugar Hill Gang. Hip-hop hit the young Phantom differently. It wasn’t long before he was writing his own rhymes, though never severing those classical connections. By 12, he was writing beats. Recording classical intros on a handheld tape deck. His first combination composition, at 13, blended the Beastie Boys’ “Paul Revere” and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.
Phantom would ultimately revisit the heroic themes of Beethoven’s famed movement (aka “Of Destiny”) in the single, ”B-Boy Meets Beethoven,” off his 2010 album, “Making of an Underdog.” The record itself chronicles the struggle of hard upbringings and building a bridge between such varying styles. The topic continues in 2018’s “Manic Maestro,” notably in the “The Entertainer,” single (that featured opera singer Sophia Jaber).
Undeterred by skeptical friends and hip-hop heads growing up, by the ‘90s, Phantom was interning at Third Story Recording in West Philly; and crafting beats in their spare studio—the same room in which Schoolly D made “P.S.K. What Does It Mean?.”
By the early aughts, he’d headline Carnegie Hall, while also being the first hip-hop artist to perform at the prestigious Kimmel Center (with accompaniment from members of both the Philadelphia Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia).
Performing on stages across the world, Phantom brought B-Boys to a sold-out Kennedy Center—which he noted as being the same room, “where Nas filmed a performance of ‘Illmatic’ with the National Symphony Orchestra.”
At the core, the Illharmonic combines, “the raw energy and passion of Hip-Hop, with the beautiful sounds of orchestra accompaniment,” Phantom said. Though giving form to those elements came with reservations from both musical worlds. He laughs at memories of luring members of the Philadelphia Orchestra into club life and “eight to 16 bar loops of Vivaldi.”
His audition approach these days is a bit more fresh-faced and open-ended, with younger musicians (6-year old violinist Chrysyn Harp joined the ensemble at Carnegie Hall) to whom the mesh of classical and hip-hop music is a less alien combination. The payoff comes in what he sees as a more tangible connection between the styles, for both the musicians and the audience.
And it’s worked in a variety of facets that have afforded the Illharmonic to suit an array of stages. Whether rolling deep, with a 50-piece orchestra in Seattle or a tight 10-piece Japanese orchestra in the theater space at the Ginza Apple Store in Tokyo. With a string quartet, pianist, and sitar for a crowd of 650 at the Perelman Theater, to the expansive 2,500-seat Kimmel Center Verizon Hall, with a string and brass section, vocalist, DJ, and a trio of breakdancers.
The orchestra itself continues to evolve and is currently hosting open auditions for revolving players, an endeavor Phantom is encapsulating in his “Making of the Orchestra” series. “We’re chronicling our touring experience as we connect with musicians across the globe,” he said. The orchestra is currently seeking applicants to fill a 40-piece ensemble for a Juneteenth performance in the Washington D.C. area. Hopefuls can submit performance videos (of either classical or contemporary material) via email entitled “illharmonic audition,” along with their name, instruments, preferred location, links, and contact information, to: illharmonicbooking@gmail.com.
But first, Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic make their North Carolina debut on Jan. 15 at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro.
