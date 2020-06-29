Tintypes is a tune-filled panorama; a musical melting pot; the Great American Songbook come to life. It offers snapshots – tintypes, if you will – of America in its last Age of Innocence. This Tony-nominated, nostalgic musical revue takes us back to turn-of-the-century America and is a brew of popular songs from 1890 to 1917.
The story of these changing times blazes to life in a tuneful, high-spirited brew of popular songs from 1890 to 1917, performed by five archetypes of the period: Anna Held, the beautiful music hall star; Emma Goldman, the notorious socialist; a black, female domestic worker; a Chaplin-esque Russian immigrant; and the outrageous Teddy Roosevelt, the youngest man ever to be elected President of the United States.
Tintypes "unabashed, simple patriotism is just the sort of tuneful summer fun needed to counteract the effects of grimmer current events." The New York Times (1989)
WHEN: Wednesday, July 1, at 6:45 PM
Thursday, July 2, at 6:45 PM
Friday, July 3, at 6:45 PM
Saturday, July 4, at 6:45 PM
Sunday, July 5, at 6:45 PM
All performances will be outside at Theatre Alliance’s original venue: 1047 W Northwest Blvd, with free parking
Running Time: 120 Minutes w/ an intermission.
Tickets: https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
WHO:
Anna: Shayne Maggard
Charlie: James Crowe
Emma: Ruthie Tutterow
Susanna: Brianna Witherspoon
TR: Stephen Robinson
Directed by Jamie Lawson
Music Directed by Amber Engel
Parking Lot Seating: Maximum 25 attendees ($25 per guest—must bring own chair, blanket, tent, umbrellas, etc)
Parking Lot Balcony: Maximum 5 cars ($25 per car—must view from car)
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/ (coming soon)
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
Theatre Alliance’s Summer Season Guidelines
If you or a member of your party is experiencing a fever, coughing, shortness of breath, or any other COVID-19 symptoms, please remain home and call us at 336-723-7777. We will make every effort to accommodate you at another show or issue a full refund. The success and future of our Summer Season rely on the honest participation of our Volunteers and our Guests. Thank you for being a part of it!
For your safety and for the safety of others, we recommend wearing masks while viewing the show, unless you are enjoying snacks. This is not a requirement, but a strong recommendation by the Center for Disease Control. Our Performers will not have on masks during the performance and will practice social-distancing while onstage. Our Front-of-House Volunteers will be wearing masks as they serve you.
Photo caption: The cast of Tintypes at Theatre Alliance
Photo credit: Jenny Lawrence of Dancing Lemur Photography
PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd; Winston-Salem, NC
WEBSITE: http://www.theatrealliance.ws
TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/wstalliance
