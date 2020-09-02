After failed marriages and tabloid scandals, Doyle Mayfield recruits a new singing partner – also his third Debbie – in an attempt to regain his former stardom. But when Debbie’s star starts to rise, the comeback becomes a setback for this has-been legend. Featuring original songs – “When You’re Screwin’ Other Women (Think of Me),” “Barefoot and Pregnant,” and “ABCs of Love”, this brilliant parody is a hysterical tribute to country music and its beloved iconic duos.
"Put on your cowboy boots and two-step your way to the theater, where you will never think of country music in quite the same way again... the audience was laughing at every number." — Houstonia
"THE DOYLE AND DEBBIE SHOW is a kick-up-your-heels, don’t-be-afraid-to-laugh, toe-tapping good time... It’s laugh-out-loud funny, an over-the-top satire that both harks back to a great era of country music – and artists like Wagoner, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty and more – while affectionately skewering it all." — Houston Press
“90 minutes of goofy perfection—clever, hilarious, wacky and [brilliant]…” —Chicago Sun-Times.
“It is akin to George and Tammy doing a night at the Grand Ole Opry—only on mescaline.” —AustinOnStage (Austin, TX).
“THE DOYLE AND DEBBIE SHOW is like Spinal Tap with a twang, and it manages to tweak and tickle without ever denigrating country music.” —The Tennessean (Nashville, TN).
STARRING GRAY SMITH and JAYE PIERCE
WHEN:
Friday, September 11, at 8:00 pm
Saturday, September 12, at 8:00 pm
Sunday, September 13, at 8:00 pm
Wednesday, September 16 at 8:00 pm
Thursday, September 17, at 8:00 pm
Friday, September 18, at 8:00 pm
Saturday, September 19, at 8:00 pm
All performances will be outside at Theatre Alliance’s original venue: 1047 W Northwest Blvd, with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to showtime.
Lawn Seating: Maximum 25 attendees ($25 per guest—must bring own chair, blanket, tent, umbrellas, etc)
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
Season Sponsors:
Lewis & Keller, Attorneys at Law
YES! Weekly
PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd; Winston-Salem, NC
WEBSITE: http://www.theatrealliance.ws
TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/wstalliance
