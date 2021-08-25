On March 12, 2020, Theatre Alliance held its final dress rehearsal for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA. The next day, the coronavirus pandemic shut down the production on what would have been a sold out opening night.  

A year and a half later, Theatre Alliance is ready to finally present this sweeping epic of a musical on their brand new stage in downtown Winston-Salem!

EVITA is a musical masterpiece by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber that is filled with well- known numbers such as “Oh What a Circus,” “Buenos Aires,” and “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.”

EVITA brings to life the rags-to-riches rise of Eva Peron, the First Lady of Argentina. Set between 1934 and 1952, the Tony Award winner for Best Musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.

EVITA will run from September 3 to 12, 2021.

Season Sponsors Lewis and Keller, attorneys; and YES! Weekly. Special thanks to The Arts Council of Winston Salem and Forsyth County  

WHO: Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Directed by Jamie Lawson

Musically directed by Amber Engel

Choreographed by Ruthie Tutterow 

Cast

Eva Peron—Amber Engel

Peron’s Mistress—Sidney Ginn

Peron—Gray Smith

Che—Jeffrey Maggs

Magaldi—Stephen Robinson

Men, Women, Children of Argentina

Braxton Allen

Ben James

Joe Collins

Stephen Melaga 

Michael Saunders-Potts

Stephen Robinson

Lori Smith

Becky Doyle

Angie Gamble

Denise McKibbin

Lauren Rahill

Lauren Anderson

Ruthie Tutterow

Kaelee Mecham

Sidney Ginn

Addilyn Smith

Emerson Carroll

Alora Engel

Cassandra Maggs

WHEN:

Friday, September 3, 2021, 8:00PM

Saturday, September 4, 2021, 8:00PM

Sunday, September 5, 2021, 2:00PM

Friday, September 10, 2021 8:00PM

Saturday, September 11, 2021, 8:00PM

Sunday, September 12, 2021, 2:00PM

WHERE:

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

650 W 6th Street

HOW MUCH:

$19-$21

TIX & MORE INFORMATION:

https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/

 

PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd; Winston-Salem, NC

WEBSITE: http://www.theatrealliance.ws

TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance

FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance

INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/wstalliance

 

Photo credit: Jenny Lawrence of Dancing Lemur Photography

 

Photo caption: Amber Engel stars in EVITA at  Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 

