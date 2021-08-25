On March 12, 2020, Theatre Alliance held its final dress rehearsal for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA. The next day, the coronavirus pandemic shut down the production on what would have been a sold out opening night.
A year and a half later, Theatre Alliance is ready to finally present this sweeping epic of a musical on their brand new stage in downtown Winston-Salem!
EVITA is a musical masterpiece by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber that is filled with well- known numbers such as “Oh What a Circus,” “Buenos Aires,” and “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.”
EVITA brings to life the rags-to-riches rise of Eva Peron, the First Lady of Argentina. Set between 1934 and 1952, the Tony Award winner for Best Musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.
EVITA will run from September 3 to 12, 2021.
WHO: Lyrics by Tim Rice
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Directed by Jamie Lawson
Musically directed by Amber Engel
Choreographed by Ruthie Tutterow
Cast
Eva Peron—Amber Engel
Peron’s Mistress—Sidney Ginn
Peron—Gray Smith
Che—Jeffrey Maggs
Magaldi—Stephen Robinson
Men, Women, Children of Argentina
Braxton Allen
Ben James
Joe Collins
Stephen Melaga
Michael Saunders-Potts
Stephen Robinson
Lori Smith
Becky Doyle
Angie Gamble
Denise McKibbin
Lauren Rahill
Lauren Anderson
Ruthie Tutterow
Kaelee Mecham
Sidney Ginn
Addilyn Smith
Emerson Carroll
Alora Engel
Cassandra Maggs
WHEN:
Friday, September 3, 2021, 8:00PM
Saturday, September 4, 2021, 8:00PM
Sunday, September 5, 2021, 2:00PM
Friday, September 10, 2021 8:00PM
Saturday, September 11, 2021, 8:00PM
Sunday, September 12, 2021, 2:00PM
WHERE:
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
650 W 6th Street
HOW MUCH:
$19-$21
TIX & MORE INFORMATION:
https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd; Winston-Salem, NC
WEBSITE: http://www.theatrealliance.ws
TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/wstalliance
Photo credit: Jenny Lawrence of Dancing Lemur Photography
Photo caption: Amber Engel stars in EVITA at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
