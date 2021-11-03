On Mon., Nov. 15, at 8 PM, join Theatre Alliance and 20 performers as we participate in the global event, “All Together Now!,” courtesy of Music Theatre International! Created as a fundraiser for any group that presents it (and 55,000 theaters around the world are!), all proceeds from our show go directly to Theatre Alliance! Featuring songs from your favorite Broadway shows, like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Mary Poppins,” “Frozen,” “Oliver!,” “Come From Away,” “Hairspray!,” and many more! Please come and support TA for this one-night-only event! $10 minimum donation. We hope to see you there!
As always, we thank our season sponsors:
Lewis and Keller Attorneys
YES! Weekly
Alliance Architecture of the Triad
With special thanks to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
For the safety and comfort of all WSTA guests, performers, and volunteers we have the following COVID related guidelines:
1. All of our performers are fully vaccinated.
2. We ask that all of our guests and volunteers be either fully vaccinated or have a recent (within 3 days) negative COVID test.
We are confident that our guests will behave responsibly with respect to their own safety and the safety of others, so we will not be checking vaccine cards or test results before performances. Masks are also required at all times inside the building.
PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W 6th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
- WEBSITE: www.theatrealliance.ws
- TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
- FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
- INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/wstalliance
- TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/wstheatrealliance
