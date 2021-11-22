THEATRE ALLIANCE TO HOST SPECIAL EVENT AND BUILDING DEDICATION:
“LIGHT UP THE NIGHT” FRI., DEC. 3
Winston Salem, NC, Nov.18, 2021 - A glimmer of entertainment will soon be on full display in downtown Winston-Salem!
On Friday night, Dec. 3 at 7:15 p.m., theatregoers will be invited to gather at the new Theatre Alliance venue at 650 W Sixth Street to witness the first lighting of the new Ihrie Theater and Theatre Alliance Marquees. This fundraising event will be marked by a reception followed by the building dedication and sign lighting where Bob and Maureen Ihrie along with Mayor Allen Joines will flip the switch to light up the night and forever add these glittering marquees to the Winston-Salem arts district skyline.
After this exciting event, join us inside the theatre for a performance by special guest Taylor Vaden, who you may recognize as an audience favorite from recent Theatre Alliance productions of “Million Dollar Quartet” and “Ring of Fire”. Taylor will help us celebrate with Elvis favorites as well as Holiday and Christmas classics.
As always, we thank our season sponsors, Lewis and Keller Attorneys, YES! Weekly, and Alliance Architecture of the Triad; with special thanks to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Tickets: $25
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
For the safety and comfort of all Winston Salem Theatre Alliance guests, masks are required at all times inside the building.We will continue to monitor current city and state guidance prior to this event. We ask that all of our guests be either fully vaccinated or have a recent (within 3 days) negative COVID test. We are confident that our guests will behave responsibly with respect to their own safety and the safety of others, so we will not be checking vaccine cards or test results before performances.
The mission of Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is to inspire, transform and unite the Triad through unique, diverse and unconventional theatrical experiences. The vision is to combine a small stage with a big heart to provide outstanding live theatre for all people. Theatre Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
