Stroll down memory lane with these blasts from the past! Break out your bobby socks and your rolled-up jeans and rock along with us!
All performances will be outside at Theatre Alliance’s new venue: 650 W Sixth St., with free parking
Running Time: 85 minutes, no intermission
Tickets:
1) Parking Lot Seating: Maximum 20 attendees ($20 per guest—must bring own chair, blanket, tent, umbrellas, etc)
2) Parking Lot Balcony: Maximum 5 cars ($20 per car—must view from car)
Reservations via ThunderTix at https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
Theatre Alliance’s Summer Season Guidelines
If you or a member of your party is experiencing a fever, coughing, shortness of breath, or any other COVID-19 symptoms, please remain home and call us at 336-723-7777. We will make every effort to accommodate you at another show or issue a full refund. The success and future of our Summer Season rely on the honest participation of our Volunteers and our Guests. Thank you for being a part of it!
For your safety and for the safety of others, we recommend wearing masks while viewing the show, unless you are enjoying snacks. This is not a requirement, but a strong recommendation by the Center for Disease Control. Our Performers will not have on masks during the performance and will practice social-distancing while onstage. Our Front-of-House Volunteers will be wearing masks as they serve you.
Jamie will greet people at the gate and direct them to park on the left, as they pull into the parking lot. Guests can park and then find a socially-distanced spot in the parking lot, marked with “Xs,” to set up camp.
Upon entry, each party will receive a glow stick. If you need anything during the performance, from concessions to needing to leave prior to show’s end, or any type of assistance, please wave your glow stick, and our TA Volunteer (Jamie or Laurie) will come to you. This is done in an effort to minimize your movement once you are settled in, and make your visit with us easier!
The gate will open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Once all reserved Guests have entered the parking lot, we will use sawhorses at the gate to deter curious drivers-by from pulling into the lot and walking onlookers from entering. If you need to leave during the performance, please see Laurie or Jamie (use that glow stick), and we can move the sawhorses for you.
Coolers of outside beverages and snacks/food are fine, but please, no alcoholic beverages or illegal substances. Trash and recycling receptacles will be provided; please utilize to keep our new space clean!
Sunscreen and bug spray are suggested, if you are sensitive to natural surroundings. Handheld umbrellas may be useful, in the event of a brief shower.
As we don’t have a Certificate of Occupancy for our building yet, restrooms are not available. If there is an emergency situation, please see Jamie or Laurie (glow-stick!).
Concessions will be available for sale prior to the performance. $2.00 each for sodas and candy/chips. TA vintage tees will also be on sale for $10. Cash or Cards accepted (minimum $5 purchase for cards, please.)
Photos with the Cast are available after the show for any donation, with the Guest’s cell phone. Guests will remain at parking lot level for photos, socially-distant from the Cast.
Help us grow into our new space by purchasing a TA Hardhat! Buy your paper hardhat for $10 and sign it for display at TA this summer to show your support as we grow into our new facility! See Jamie or Laurie (glow-stick!) to be a virtual part of our Construction Crew! (Cash, Card, or Check made out to Theatre Alliance (Memo: Building Fund) accepted!)
No firearms or weapons of any kind are allowed onsite.
Smoking is permitted only at the designated area. Please see Jamie or Laurie (glow-stick!).
If a tent or umbrella of some kind is desired for shade, this must be set up in the last row of Guests, so as not to become an viewing obstruction.
If there is rain prior to the performance, we will post cancellation on our Facebook page. Volunteer availability and time permitting, we will also send out an e-mail blast.
If there is rain during the performance, we will stop the show for 15 minutes. Guests may wait in their own car under our “car port” area with their belongings on the socially-distanced markings while we wait to see if the rain subsides. If the rain subsides within 15 minutes, we will continue the show after we dry the stage and reset sound equipment. We will distribute plastic tarps (must be returned) for Guests who are seated directly on the ground. If the rain continues beyond 15 minutes, we will cancel the performance, and if Guests desire to reschedule or wish a refund, they can call us at 336-723-7777.
“Sidewalk Sock Hop!” is 85 minutes long, without an Intermission. The show is suitable for all ages.
Theatre Alliance appreciates our Guests’ willingness to go on this new venture with us! As always, we appreciate your support of live theatre!
