TOP PHOTO - Brad (John C Wilson) and Janet (Heather Levinson) have no idea what awaits them over at the Frankenstein Place…
One fateful night, Brad Majors (John C. Wilson) and his fiancée, Janet Weiss (Heather Levinson) — a wholesome, well-behaved, utterly normal young couple in love — innocently set out to visit an old friend. Unfortunately for them, this night out is destined to be one they will never forget. A thunderstorm and a flat-tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter (Gray Smith), an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido. Brad, Janet, and Frank’ N’ Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment.
The night’s misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they’ve known about themselves, each other, love, and lust. A loving homage to the classic B sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock’n’roll score, The Rocky Horror Show is a hilarious, wild ride that no audience will soon forget!
With wild antics and audience participation, the Rocky Horror sensation has swept the world over. Don’t miss our FIFTH production of this cult classic!
WHEN
Friday, October 22nd at 8PM
Saturday, October 23rd at 8PM
Sunday, October 24th at 2PM Show
Thursday, October 28th at 8PM
Friday, October 29th at 8PM
Saturday, October 30th at 8PM
WHO
Brad- John C. Wilson
Janet—Heather Levinson
Narrator—Ken Ashford
Riff-Raff—Troy Hurst
Magenta—Hayley Hansen
Columbia—Mackenzie Thomas
Eddie/Dr. Scott—Eric Dowdy
Frank-N-Furter—Gray Smith
Rocky- John Wait
Phantom Ensemble
Kayla Guffey
Whitney Lynch
Kathy Glendenning
Michael Saunders-Potts
Jalik Roberson
Braxton Allen
Hal Roberts
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W 6th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
- WEBSITE: www.theatrealliance.ws
- TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
- FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
- INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/wstalliance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.