HEAD OVER HEELS is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.
A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, HEAD OVER HEELS follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction—only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts.
WHEN:
Friday, July 10, at 8:00 PM
Saturday, July 11, at 8:00 PM
Sunday, July 12, at 8:00 PM
Thursday, July 16, at 8:00 PM
Friday, July 17, at 8:00 PM
Saturday, July 18, at 8:00 PM
Sunday, July 19, at 8:00 PM
All performances will be outside in the back yard at Theatre Alliance’s original venue: 1047 W Northwest Blvd, with free parking
Running Time: Approximately two hours
Tickets: https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
WHO:
Basilus-Kevin Rapier
Gynecia-Diane Paukstelis
Philoclea-Meredith Brown
Musidorius-Jeffrey Payton
Pamela-Jessie Stewart
Mopsa-Tommie Aleman
Dametas-Robert Evans
Pythio-John C. Wilson
Ensemble
Katy Carroll
Christina Economos
Karen Hincher
Ebonet Jeffcoat
Jazzmine Jeffcoat
Jake Messina
Nathan Paukstelis
Matt Potts
Evelyn Winslow
Directed by Jamie Lawson
Music Directed by Laurie Klaus
Choreographed by John C. Wilson
General Admission Lawn Seating: Maximum 25 attendees ($25 per guest—must bring own chair, blanket, tent, umbrellas, etc) You may sit with members of your party. In keeping with our beach theme, casual beach attire is welcomed (within all city ordinances, of course!)
Rated PG-13 for innuendo and suggestive scenes, mild language.
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
The cast of HEAD OVER HEELS at Theatre Alliance
Notes about the summer shows:
* All performances will be held outdoors. Theatre Alliance patrons are responsible for any chairs or blankets, etc they want to use. (Blanket-sitters to the front, please.) Theatre Alliance is not responsible for items left behind by patrons. Guests will be asked to social distance from other attendees. Theatre Alliance staff will be glad to assist you in spacing.
* As the city is under a mask-wearing ordinance while in public places, we are strongly encouraging patrons to participate. Even though we are outside, we ask that you wear a mask to protect yourself and others!
* We may handle reservations slightly differently for each production.
* You may utilize unused SixPix from 2019/2020 for these performances. Or, you may donate your unused tickets from your 2019/2020 SixPix (no action required) and purchase tickets to these events.
* Concessions will be available to purchase.
* As we are outdoors in NC in the summer, rain and thunderstorms are very real possibilities. We will make performance decisions as quickly as possible. If we must cancel, we will try to accommodate you at another performance, but given the strict gathering guidelines, we cannot promise this. If we cannot work you into another performance, we will refund your purchase.
* Please be advised that our volunteers are working hard at staying healthy. We check their temperature before rehearsals and performances, and they aren’t allowed to participate if they have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. For the safety of our performers and other TA guests, if you are experiencing any fever or COVID-19 symptoms, please do not attend. We will gladly make every effort to reschedule you or give you a full refund.
* Restrooms will be monitored by Theatre Alliance volunteers, as they will need to be sanitized after each use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.