Theatre Alliance will present its first ever live-streamed production, Diva: Live from Hell, January 29th and 30th.

As president of the drama club and the star of every school play, Desmond Channing spent most of his short life in the spotlight. But when Evan Harris, a hotshot transfer from New York, challenges his throne, Desmond responds, as any diva would, with lethal force. Now, stuck in the Seventh Circle, Hell’s most squalid cabaret venue, Desmond is forced to relive his disturbing tale of woe. As he presents his one-millionth consecutive show, Desmond performs with a desperate vigor in the hopes that he can prove he’s repented and be freed from this eternal, campy torment. Diva: Live From Hell had its world premiere at Theater for the New City in 2017. 

 

Intended for mature audiences.

 

John C. Wilson as Desmond 

(Photo by Jenny Lawrence of Dancing Lemur Photography)

 

Directed by Jamie Lawson 

 

January 29 and 30 at 8:00 pm

Live stream

Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/diva

No ticket charge, donations accepted, nominal site fee ($2.02)

 

Season Sponsors: 

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

Lewis & Keller, Attorneys at Law 

The Winston-Salem Foundation

YES! Weekly

 

Theatre Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. www.theatrealliance.ws

