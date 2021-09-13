Back by popular demand!

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Something Rotten was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years”.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Something Rotten features large song and dance numbers, and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters. Throughout its Broadway run, the musical received a show-stopping standing ovation from audiences… in the beginning of the first act! It’s become clear that “nothing’s as amazing as a musical.”

Fri., Sept. 24 at 8pm

Sat., Sept. 25 at 8pm

Sun., Sept. 26 at 2pm

Nick Bottom- Richard “Trey“ Cameron

Nigel Bottom-Jake Messina

Shakespeare-David Wils

Nostradamus/Minstrel- Gray Smith

Bea- Heather Levinson 

Brother Jeremiah—Patrick Daley

Portia—Jessie Stewart

Lord Clapham—Robert Evans

Shylock—Mark Walek

Robin—Jon Todd 

Clint Cedillo

Kenan Stewart

Rebecca Barnhardt

Kinsey Calderone

Dianne Paukstelis

Michele Groneck

Leanna Daley

Tyler Zickmund

John C. Wilson

Kayla Guffey

Marissa McCullough

I’zaah Ahkee Gray-Jones

Something Rotten at Theatre Alliance stars (Left to right) Heather Levinson, Richard “Trey“ Cameron, Patrick Daley, Dave Wils, Jessie Stewart, Jake Messina, and Gray Smith (top center) and a cast of talented singer/dancers for a show exploding with talent!

Season Sponsors Lewis and Keller, attorneys; and YES! Weekly. Special thanks to The Arts Council of Winston Salem and Forsyth County 

SOMETHING ROTTEN will perform inside our NEW venue: 650 West Sixth Street, with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Tickets: $21; $19 for students/seniors

Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/

Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777

Theatre Alliance will be requiring all audience members to present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid testing result from the previous 48 hours. In addition, we have the same expectation of all volunteers/performers. This is an effort to provide the safest venue we can for our volunteers and for our audiences. 

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W 6th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

