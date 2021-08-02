Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Something Rotten was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years”.
Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
Something Rotten features large song and dance numbers, and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters. Throughout its Broadway run, the musical received a show-stopping standing ovation from audiences… in the beginning of the first act! It’s become clear that “nothing’s as amazing as a musical.”
WHO
Nick Bottom- Richard “Trey“ Cameron
Nigel Bottom-Jake Messina
Shakespeare-David Wils
Nostradamus/Minstrel- Gray Smith
Bea- Heather Levinson
Brother Jeremiah—Patrick Daley
Portia—Jessie Stewart
Lord Clapham—Robert Evans
Shylock—Mark Walek
Robin—Jon Todd
Ensemble:
Clint Cedillo
Kenan Stewart
Rebecca Barnhardt
Mary Isom
Kinsey Calderone
Dianne Paukstelis
Michele Groneck
Leanna Daley
Tyler Zickmund
John C. Wilson
Kayla Guffey
Peggie Kaan Dull
Marissa McCullough
I’zaah Ahkee Gray-Jones
PHOTO: Something Rotten at Theatre Alliance stars (Left to right) Heather Levinson, Richard “Trey“ Cameron, Patrick Daley, Dave Wils, Jessie Stewart, Jake Messina, and Gray Smith (top center) and a cast of talented singer/dancers for a show exploding with talent!
Season Sponsors Lewis and Keller, attorneys; and YES! Weekly. Special thanks to The Arts Council of Winston Salem and Forsyth County
SOMETHING ROTTEN will be our premiere theatrical show inside our Theatre Alliance’s NEW venue: 650 West Sixth Street, with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to showtime.
Tickets: $21; $19 for students/seniors
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W 6th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
- WEBSITE: www.theatrealliance.ws
- TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
- FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
- INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/wstalliance
