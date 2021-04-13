From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits—including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune, paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd-pleasin’ salute to a unique musical legend! Johnny Cash’s remarkable life story is told through his music, climaxing in a concert that will both move and exhilarate!
TICKETS: $25
https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
WHO:
Allan Beck
Gray Smith
Steve Robinson
Amber Engel
Taylor Vaden
WHEN:
Thursday April 29, 8:00 PM
Friday April 30, 8:00 PM
Saturday May 1, 8:00 PM
Thursday May 6, 8:00 PM
Friday May 7, 8:00 PM
Saturday May 8, 8:00 PM
Running Time: Approximately 2 hours
All performances will be outside at Theatre Alliance’s new venue: 650 W 6th St., with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to showtime.
Outdoor Seating: ($25 per guest—must bring own chair, blanket, tent, umbrellas, etc)
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
Season Sponsors:
The Arts Council of Winston Salem Forsyth County
Lewis & Keller, Attorneys at Law
YES! Weekly
Notes about the outdoor shows:
* All performances will be held outdoors. Theatre Alliance patrons are responsible for any chairs or blankets, etc they want to use. (Blanket-sitters to the front, please.) Theatre Alliance is not responsible for items left behind by patrons. Guests will be asked to social distance from other attendees. Theatre Alliance staff will be glad to assist you in spacing.
* As the city is under a mask-wearing ordinance while in public places, audience members are required to wear masks during the performance to protect yourself and others.
* Concessions will be available to purchase.
* As we are outdoors in NC, rain and thunderstorms are very real possibilities. We will make performance decisions as quickly as possible. If we must cancel, we will try to accommodate you at another performance, but given the strict gathering guidelines, we cannot promise this. If we cannot work you into another performance, we will refund your purchase.
* Please be advised that our volunteers are working hard at staying healthy. We check their temperature before rehearsals and performances, and they aren’t allowed to participate if they have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. For the safety of our performers and other TA guests, if you are experiencing any fever or COVID-19 symptoms, please do not attend. We will gladly make every effort to reschedule you or give you a full refund.
