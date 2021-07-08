Theatre Alliance will round out its outdoor summer performance series with an epic performance of Green Day’s American idiot!
This new musical follows the exhilarating journey of a new generation of young Americans, led by friends Johnny, Tunny and Will, as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world, borne along by Green Day's electrifying score.
When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend familial responsibilities, and Johnny’s attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day's album American Idiot, as well as several songs from follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.
An energy-fueled rock opera, American Idiot, features little dialogue and instead relies on the lyrics from Green Day’s groundbreaking album to execute the story line.
"Your heart will pound, your pupils will dilate, you will sweat and breathe hard. For the 90 minutes that American Idiot has you in its white-knuckle grasp, it will electrify and overwhelm your senses." - Review by David Cote from Time Out New York.
***Rated R for depictions of drug use, sexual content, and lots of adult language ***
Photo: the hard rockin’ cast of American Idiot at Theatre Alliance (photo by Jamie Lawson)
WHO:
Johnny—Parker Bond
Tunny-Jeffrey Payton
Will—Andrew Brodeur
St. Jimmy—Mary Upchurch
Heather—Anna Hartle
Whatsername—Bella Hart-Peck
Extraordinary Girl—Amber Engel
Alysha-Whitney Lynch
Libbey—Sydney Ginn
Leslie—Katy Carroll
Theo- Jalik Roberson
Declan—Tyler Zickmund
Chase—Kayla Guffey
Brian—Nathan Paukstelis
Ben—Emerson Carroll
Andrew—Sophia Pisapia
Miguel—Catey Engel
Gerard—Nick Kelley
Joshua—Braxton Allen
Directed by Jamie Lawson
Musically directed by Amber Engel
Choreographed by Heather Levinson
Season Sponsors:
Lewis & Keller Attorneys
YES! Weekly
Special Thanks to The Arts Council of Winston Salem!
WHERE:
All performances will be outside at Theatre Alliance’s NEW venue: 650 West Sixth Street, with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to showtime.
Parking Lot Seating: Maximum 120 attendees ($25 per guest—must bring own chair, blanket, tent, umbrellas, etc)
MASKS NOT REQUIRED IF FULLY VACCINATED per NC Governor's latest guidelines. Masks are always welcome, and we are recommending masks for those who are not fully vaccinated, risk-averse, or with high auto-immunity issues. We are still maintaining social distancing in our outdoor seating.
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W 6th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
- WEBSITE: www.theatrealliance.ws
- TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
- FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
- INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/wstalliance
