The competition will be judged by the illustrious Curator and Artist, Lindsay Piper Potter-Figueirdo
Due to the extension in Phase Two restrictions, the Juried Art Show Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony has been converted to a virtual event. Join them at 5:30pm on July 9th as they give a tour of the gallery and award the winners through a Facebook Live event.
This exhibition is a celebration of some of the finest creativity in North Carolina and brings a beautifully diverse exhibit to the Welborn Gallery each year. Eligibility for entry was open to Fine Art artists in both 2D and 3D categories that were a minimum of 18 years of age and resided in North Carolina. $3,500 in combined prizes will be awarded to the best artists!
In addition, they will be giving out People's Choice Awards, which will be determined through a Facebook Survey the following week, ending on Friday, July 17th.
The Welborn Gallery will be open for in person (socially distanced) viewing starting on Friday, July 10th 9:30am-4:30pm and will continue each week (Monday-Friday 9:30am-4:30pm) until September 1st. In addition, they upload images of all of the pieces on the Yadkin Arts Council website for a digital viewing opportunity.
And, at this time they are tentatively scheduling a closing reception at the end of August, depending on COVID restrictions. Date TBA.
Additional Information:
Exhibit Runs: July 9 – September 1, 2020
Where: The Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
Additional information: YadkinArts.org / facebook.com/yadkinarts/
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We feature a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center is an arts campus located in downtown Yadkinville and is home to the Willingham Theater, Welborn Gallery, the Center Bistro, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, Spark Costume Shop, the Front Yard private event space, and The YARD artist studios.
The state of the art Willingham Theater seats 193 people and showcases performances in music, dance, drama, and film.
Located directly outside of the theater is the Welborn Gallery, which has exhibits that change every two months and feature wide varieties of mediums of 2D and 3D art.
In 2018 the Arts Center also became home to the Willingham Performing Arts Academy; a facility that provides a place to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with the community through professional quality productions and training in the arts.
Also located within the Arts Center, is the town renowned Center Bistro, which offers an eclectic mix of breakfast items, deli sandwiches, wraps, soups, fresh salads, and more all of which can be enjoyed inside or outside on the plaza
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.