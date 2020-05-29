The competition will be judged by Winston-Salem Curator and Artist, Lindsay Piper Potter-Figueirdo
Yadkinville, NC – The Yadkin Arts Council invites artists from all over the state of North Carolina to enter their annual Juried Exhibition. This is their 9th year of hosting this exhibit. This exhibition is a celebration of some of the finest creativity in North Carolina and brings a beautifully diverse collection of artists to the Welborn Gallery each year.
Eligibility for entry is open to Fine Art artists in both 2D and 3D categories that are a minimum of 18 years of age and reside in North Carolina. $3,500 in combined prizes will be awarded to the best artists!
Prizes will be awarded at the opening reception on July 9, 2020. At this time the opening reception is tentatively scheduled for 5-7pm and will take place outside on the plaza, with small groups being given access to the gallery to view the exhibit at a safe social distance. (This is all dependent upon what Phase Three restrictions will entail). If the reception cannot happen on July 9, then the plan is to do a closing reception in August.
**Please note that the Yadkin Arts Council is optimistic that the gallery will be back open in time for this exhibit, but if for some reason they are unable to be open due to the current pandemic situation and any unforeseen restrictions in the next month, they will convert this exhibit to a virtual competition and prizes will still be awarded. If this were to happen, pieces would be judged on an image alone and the Arts Council may ask artists to submit a few more pictures so that they can get the full effect and judge fairly!**
For more information and to download the prospectus with full details please visit: https://www.yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show/
Exhibit Runs: July 9 – September 1, 2020
Artist Opening Reception: July 9, 5-7pm
Where: The Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We feature a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center is an arts campus located in downtown Yadkinville and is home to the Willingham Theater, Welborn Gallery, the Center Bistro, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, Spark Costume Shop, the Front Yard private event space, and The YARD artist studios.
The state of the art Willingham Theater seats 193 people and showcases performances in music, dance, drama, and film.
Located directly outside of the theater is the Welborn Gallery, which has exhibits that change every two months and feature wide varieties of mediums of 2D and 3D art.
In 2018 the Arts Center also became home to the Willingham Performing Arts Academy; a facility that provides a place to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with the community through professional quality productions and training in the arts.
Also located within the Arts Center, is the town renowned Center Bistro, which offers an eclectic mix of breakfast items, deli sandwiches, wraps, soups, fresh salads, and more all of which can be enjoyed inside or outside on the plaza.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
