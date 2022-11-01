The Yadkin Arts Council to hold Open Auditions for Spring 2023 Production of “Clue” on November 15, 2022 6-9pm
(Yadkinville, NC) - The Yadkin Arts Council will present the play “Clue” in April of 2023. Open auditions to be held on Tuesday, November 15 (6-9m) on stage at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Actors selected will attend rehearsals beginning February 13, 2023. They will run M-F 6-9pm until the show. Show dates are April 13-16, 2023. Tech week will begin the week of April 3rd.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion outside of Washington DC in 1954, when six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on
the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!
Prepare: Read through character descriptions and think about the parts that interest you. We will read from the sides during auditions. Complete the audition form ahead of time or on site. *If you are unable to attend auditions, you may contact the director about submitting a one-minute monologue (of your choosing) through video audition.*
Cast of Characters: 6 men, 5 women
WADSWORTH, a traditional British butler in every sense: uptight, formal and “by the book.”
YVETTE, a loyal and sexy French maid. Also plays THE REPORTER in the final scene.
MISS SCARLET, a dry, sardonic D.C. madam, more interested in secrets than sex.
MRS. PEACOCK, the wealthy, church-going wife of a senator. A bit batty and neurotic.
MRS. WHITE, a pale, morbid, and tragic woman. She may be the murderer of her five ex-husbands.
COLONEL MUSTARD, a puffy, pompous, dense, blowhard of a military man.
PROFESSOR PLUM, an arrogant academic, easily impressed by himself.
MR. GREEN, a timid yet officious rule follower. He’s a bit of a klutz and awfully anxious.
ENSEMBLE WOMAN:
THE COOK, a gruff woman with a threatening presence. (Alive and Dead.)
SINGING TELEGRAM GIRL, a tap dancer with a heart of gold. (Alive and Dead.)
AUXILIARY SCARLET, the back of Miss Scarlet during a scene of theatrical trickery.
BACKUP COP, backup for the Chief in the very final Cop entrance.
ENSEMBLE MAN 1:
MR. BODDY, a slick, Frank Sinatra, film noir-esque type fella. (Alive and Dead.)
THE MOTORIST, a professional driver. (Alive and Dead.)
CHIEF OF POLICE, a cop who helps to save the day.
ENSEMBLE MAN 2:
THE UNEXPECTED COP, a regular Joe. (Alive and Dead.)
BACKUP COP, backup for the Chief.
AUXILIARY MUSTARD, the back of Colonel Mustard during a scene of theatrical trickery.
Download Audition Form: https://www.yadkinarts.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Clue-Audition-Form.pdf
MORE INFO:
What: Open Call Auditions for Clue
When: Tuesday, November 12, 2022 from 6-9pm
Where: Yadkin Arts Council Willingham Theater - enter through lobby and sign up
Who: All Adults 18+
Additional information & more auditions and announcements for the 2023 Season: www.YadkinArts.org
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate.. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Willingham Theater
Opened in December 2012, the Willingham Theater, the centerpiece of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center,is an architecturally beautiful and wonderfully intimate 193-seat performing arts theater. This state-of-the-art theater space is host to a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and film. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
