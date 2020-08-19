Virtual classes for students looking to learn to play banjo, mandolin, and guitar
(Yadkinville, NC) –With the threat of COVID-19 and the uncertainty over the school calendar, the Yadkin Arts Council has decided to offer their Junior Appalachian Musicians’ program virtually in the Fall of 2020. Classes will start on August 25th and will feature Mandolin, Guitar, and Banjo lessons with the hopes of returning to in person learning by January.
This afterschool program, which is funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, not only teaches students how to play a Bluegrass instrument, but it actively engages and inspires pride and interest in the students learning about their own heritage and provides a community where they can come learn in a collaborative environment and form bonds with students they might not meet otherwise.
Keeping the values mentioned above in mind, and with adapting a program that normally thrives on face to face learning and group playing, the Arts Council has decided to host two sessions a week for this semester’s classes. One session will be strictly lesson based where students will be in a Zoom class with their respective teacher and skill-level, and then the second session will feature group activities where all of the students will come together and learn, chat, and play games all at the same time to give a sense of community and give students an opportunity to interact face to face which is an interaction many have be deprived of since the middle of March. This will be a unique semester for sure, but the Yadkin Arts Council staff and instructors are up for the challenge.
If there is any interest in registering for this program, call 336.679.2941 or email Erika@yadkinarts.org.
Additional Information
When: Tuesdays starting August 25th 4-6pm
Where: Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
For more information: Call 336.679.2941, or email Erika@yadkinarts.org.
About Junior Appalachian Musicians
JAM envisions a world in which all children have the opportunity to experience community through the joy of participating in traditional mountain music together.
Our mission is to provide communities with the tools and support they need to teach children to play and dance to traditional old time and bluegrass music.
We believe that children who are actively engaged in traditional mountain music are more connected and better prepared to strengthen their communities for future generations. For more information, check out jamkids.org.
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center is an arts campus located in downtown Yadkinville and is home to the Willingham Theater, Welborn Gallery, the Center Bistro, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, Spark Costume Shop, the Front Yard private event space, and The YARD artist studios.
The state of the art Willingham Theater seats 193 people and showcases performances in music, dance, drama, and film.
Located directly outside of the theater is the Welborn Gallery, which has exhibits that change every two months and feature wide varieties of mediums of 2D and 3D art.
In 2018 the Arts Center also became home to the Willingham Performing Arts Academy; a facility that provides a place to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with the community through professional quality productions and training in the arts.
Also located within the Arts Center, is the town renowned Center Bistro, which offers an eclectic mix of breakfast items, deli sandwiches, wraps, soups, fresh salads, and more all of which can be enjoyed inside or outside on the plaza.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.