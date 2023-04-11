The Yadkin Arts Council Presents the Yadkin Bluegrass & Old Time Convention on Saturday, April 22, 2023
Fun, Food, and Family Entertainment
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) — The Yadkin Arts Council will present the Yadkin Bluegrass & Old Time Convention on Saturday, April 22nd at Yadkinville Elementary School. Musicians of all ages are welcome to perform and compete in front of a live audience full of their family and friends. From live competitions to impromptu jam sessions, the toe-tapping sounds of this classic American style of music will be heard throughout the campus of Yadkinville Elementary School all afternoon and evening. There will be concessions available by Dudley’s Dugout and Mr. People Feeder. And to round it all out there will be a special performance by Coyote Ugly Bluegrass Band.
Yadkinville Elementary School is located on US Highway 601 North in Yadkinville, NC. Doors open at 11:30am with the first round of individual competitions beginning at 1pm and band competitions beginning at 6:30pm. Jammers are welcome. Prizes will be awarded to the top three bluegrass & old time bands, top three youth bands, and top three individual youth and senior performers. Entry Fees/Admission for competitors is General Admission is $12 (FREE admission for kids who are under 10 and are not entering a competition). Absolutely no alcohol will be allowed at this event.
The Yadkin Bluegrass & Old Time Convention would not be possible without the support of our sponsors:Presenting Sponsors: Farm Bureau Insurance Yadkin, and Yadkin Arts Council / Gold Sponsor: Suburban Propane / Silver Sponsors: Yadkin Lumber Company, Yadkinville Pawn & Jewelry, Yadkin Quality Hardware, and None of the Above Bluegrass Band / Bronze Sponsors: Carolina Auto Group, Foothills Firearms & Ammo, and Performance Gunworks.
For additional information or clarifications, email bluegrassyyadkin@gmail.com or visit www.yadkinarts.org
Additional Information:
Yadkin Bluegrass & Old Time Convention
When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 / Door open at 11:30am, Competitions begin at 1pm
Where: Yadkinville Elementary School, 305 N State St, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Admission: $12 General Admission (FREE for kids ages 10 under) / $10 entry fee/admission for competitors
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to transform lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.