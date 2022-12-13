The Yadkin Arts Council presents the 7th Annual Sounds of the Mountains Concert Series in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center
Featuring three weekends of live music in the Willingham Theater in January 2023
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) — For the seventh year, the Yadkin Arts Council and Blue Ridge Music Center partner to present the Sounds of the Mountains Concert Series. Presented on Saturday evenings in January 2023, the concerts will feature blues, bluegrass, country, folk and Americana artists and will be held in the Willingham Theater located in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055.
Sounds of the Mountains is part of the Blue Ridge Music Center’s On the Road series of concerts and events hosted in partnership with regional arts and cultural organizations while the venue is closed for winter and spring. These shows bring the living musical and cultural traditions of the Blue Ridge Mountains off the hilltops and into other communities in North Carolina and Virginia.
2023 Sounds of the Mountains Schedule:
January 14 @ 7:30pm - Sounds of the Mountains Series with The Becky Buller Band + Violet Bell - in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center- $30
Becky Buller is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and 10 time IBMA award recipient. She and her band have traversed the globe playing for audiences worldwide. Her compositions have been recorded by Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and the Infamous Stringdusters, to name just a few. In addition to performing, Buller has 20 years experience teaching fiddle, singing, and songwriting at workshops and camps around the world. https://beckybuller.com/
Violet Bell is rewilding Americana music. Lizzy Ross’ rich soprano intertwines with Omar Ruiz-Lopez’s fiddle, guitar, banjo, and harmonies to create a lush and sinuous sound. Together they draw on a thread of untamable energy and natural magic passed down through generations of storytelling. https://violetbell.net/
January 21 @ 7:30pm - Sounds of the Mountains Series with The Burnett Sisters Band w/ Colin Ray + Tray Wellington Band - in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center - $25
For the Burnett Sisters Band, it's all about family. Growing up playing music together in North Carolina, the sisters' sound is focused around the type of breathtaking vocal harmonies that can only come from the unique bond shared by siblings, expertly complemented by tight instrumental arrangements and a bona fide love of the traditional songs they play. https://www.burnettsistersband.com/
Trajan “Tray” Wellington's love for music bloomed at an early age. From learning traditional bluegrass to studying genres such as jazz, progressive bluegrass, blues, rock, and more, Tray has gone on to play with some of the most accomplished musicians in the world. A two time IBMA award recipient, Tray has drawn the attention of many greats in the business who have helped to bring out the best of his musicianship and encouraged him to continue growing to become one of the best players in the industry.https://traywellington.com/
January 28 @ 7:30pm - Sounds of the Mountains Series with Rissi Palmer + Laurelyn Dossett & Friends - in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center - $30
Rissi Palmer's gift lies in reaching across all musical boundaries. While she started out making her mark in country music, she is equally at home in R&B, bringing the entire spectrum of popular music to bear on what she calls “Southern Soul.” A few highlights throughout her musical career include performances at The White House, New York's Lincoln Center, The Grand Ole Opry, and MerleFest. https://rissipalmermusic.com/
Singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett lives and writes in the North Carolina piedmont, and her songs reflect the stories of the region. Dossett is a frequent performer at regional music festivals such as MerleFest and the North Carolina Folk Festival. She is known for her work with Triad Stage to bring original music to the critically acclaimed “Brother Wolf,” “Beautiful Star,” and others, and worked with the North Carolina Symphony to produce “The Gathering: A Winter’s Tale in Six Songs”. https://www.laurelyndossett.com/
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When:”Sounds of the Mountains Series” in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center:
- The Becky Buller Band + Violet Bell, January 14 @ 7:30pm / $30
- The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray + Tray Wellington Band, January 21 @ 7:30pm / $25
- Rissi Palmer + Laurelyn Dossett & Friends, January 28 @ 7:30pm / $30
Tickets: Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 9:30am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, has a mission to transform the lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Blue Ridge Music Center
Operated through a partnership between the National Park Service and Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Virginia, celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. The visitor center and museum are open May through October and admission is free. The site includes an outdoor amphitheater and indoor interpretive center used to highlight an important strand of American musical culture, which still thrives in the region. Concerts are also presented off-site throughout the year in partnership with other organizations. www.blueridgemusiccenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.