(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival marks its 46th year of celebrating the changing of the seasons with the citizens of Yadkin County and beyond! This festival, which has been a highlight around Yadkinville since 1976, will be held on Elm and Jackson Street in downtown Yadkinville on Saturday, September 16 from 10am-3:30pm and will feature over 90 vendors with an array of fares.
Over the years, the festival has grown and evolved, offering a mix of arts, crafts, food, community, and fun. A mix of vendors are slated to line the streets, delectable food offerings will tempt the hungry, and local bands will perform on the Plaza Stage. This year’s lineup features live music from The Craig Vaughn Experience, None of the Above, Chasin’ County Lines, and Blues DeVille. And to round it out, we will have a special performance by a our Yadkinville Junior Appalachian Musicians.
Festivities also include amusements by Fun Time Inflatables, and face painting by the Yadkin County Interact Club. This is not a ticketed event, but cash is recommended in order to participate in all the fun and to support all of Yadkin County’s local vendors and artisans.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
10:15am – The Craig Vaughn Experience (https://www.craigvaughn.com/)
11:15am – None of the Above (http://noneoftheabove.net/)
12:15pm – Junior Appalachian Musicians
1:15pm – Chasin’ County Lines (https://www.facebook.com/chasincountylines)
2:15pm – Blues DeVille: (https://www.facebook.com/Blues-DeVille-59636016639/)
2023 SPONSORS:
The Yadkin Arts Council's 46th Annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival would not be possible without the help of our wonderful sponsors including our
Presenting Sponsors: Indera Mills, Unifi, and Yadkin Arts Council
Platinum Sponsor: Ireland Insurance
Gold Sponsors: Collide Church, Dorsett Heating & Air, Duke Energy, Skyline Bank, Yadkin Vision Center
Bronze Sponsor: Edward Jones
Tent Sponsor: Gentry Family Funeral Services for providing shade for our outdoor dining area!
Info Booth Sponsor: Rotary Club of Yadkin County
2023 AMUSEMENTS & VENDORS
Amusements: Fun time Inflatables, Yadkin County Interact Club Face Painting Booth
2023 Craft, Retail, & Promotional Vendors: A Touch of Love Massage Therapy, Apache Solutions LLC, Barbara’s Creations, Beads “Q”, Bella’s Blooms by Dish GardenArT, Breanna’s Candle Corner and More, Carma Creative Crafts, Carolina Tye Dyes, CJ Jams Jellies & Salsa, Color Street Nails, Collide Church, Curves, D-Daddy’s Crafts, Disciple’s Cross Necklaces, DJNOSHAME, Friendship Ark, Gary’s Goods, Geo To Gems Jewelry, Gingermountainrustics, Gutter Helmet by Lednor Home Solutions, Hidden Happiness Bee Farm, Herd You Chalkin’, Homestead Security, Hummingbird Craft Shop, Kindly Boutique (LuLaRoe), Kyla Eliza Fine Arts & Design, Lacey Llama Creations, Laurel Valley Boutique, Love Healing & More, Mary Kay, Mama’s Girl Boutique, McCall Insurance Services, Melissa’s Spare Time Crafts, Michele Smith, Mountain Mist Apothecary, NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker, Painted Glass Designs, Pampered Chef, Pocket Full of Posies, Pollyachi, Prospective Press, Rainbow of Yadkinville, ReCreations, Red Barn, Richmond Hill Law School, Roxanne’s Vinyls, Sally Ann Ciluffo, Sanctuary Farms LLC, Shey28 Treasures, Splat Back!, The Barn Door NC, The Celestial Crow, The Nursery Nook, The Gideons, Thunder Rock Trading Company, Timeline.vtg, Tupperware Brands, Twice The Charm, Upcycled Oak Tree, Willow Mtn. Art & Glass, Yadkin County GOP, Yadkin County Veterans Council, Yadkin Gray Eagles, Yadkin Historical Society, Yadkin Masonic Lodge, Yadkin Nursing Center, Yadkin Physical Therapy.
2023 Food Vendors: A-Maize-ing Kettle Korn, Crazy Dog, Garden Route Coffee, Gunters Grill on Wheels, Kona Ice of Hickory, Maplewood Baptist Church, Soul to Bowl, Super Snack Shop, The Center Bistro, 4 Fosters Slushies,
Yadkin Arts Council Studio Artists and Artist Members: Lisa Reavis Drum, Bryan Rierson, and Beth Andrews.
Informational Booth and First Responders: Yadkinville Rescue Squad & EMS, Yadkinville Fire Department, Yadkinville Police Department, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Additional Information
When: September 16 from 10am-3:30pm, 2022
Where: Elm & Jackson Street, Yadkinville NC 27055
Admission: FREE. For more information, email info@yadkinarts.org or call 336.679.2941.
