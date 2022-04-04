The Yadkin Arts Council presents “Calendar Girls” on the Willingham Theater stage April 22-24, 2022
Based on the Miramax motion picture by Juliette Towhidi and Tim Firth
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council and Willingham Theater invite patrons to witness the true story of the “Calendar Girls” who bared it all to raise money and awareness for Leukaemia Research. This touching play filled with poignant moments about friendship, determination, hope, and acceptance will have you laughing and crying, and will leave you feeling better about life in general.
Synopsis:
When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow Women's Institute members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their newfound fame.
Based on the true story of eleven WI members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukaemia Research Fund, Calendar Girls opened at the Chichester Festival Theatre and has since become the fastest-selling play in British theatre history.
Directed by Amanda Barnard with Music Direction by Charlie Klutzz. Rated PG-13.
Calendar Girls is presented in arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When: “Calendar Girls” – April 22-23 at 7:30-pm; April 24 at 3pm.
Tickets: $22. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Yadkin Cultural Arts Center / Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, has a mission to transform the lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
