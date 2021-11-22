The Yadkin Arts Council brings the Appalachian Nativity Musical ”Beautiful Star” back to the Willingham Theater stage Dec. 9-12, 2021
Get into the holiday spirit with this classic nativity celebration and Appalachian musical revue!
(Yadkinville, NC) –Beautiful Star, a down-home celebration and joyous musical revue, is back for an encore stage run this season from December 9-12, 2021. Beginning with the story of Adam and Eve, leading up to the birth of Jesus, this dramatized retelling will have you tapping your toes and singing its praises. Catchy Appalachian tunes and that peculiar mountain sense of humor make this a holiday favorite of families everywhere. This show also features backtrack recordings by local Bluegrass Americana band, None of the Above.
Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity
Book by Preston Lane, Music and lyrics by Laurelyn Dossett
Show Directed by Jessie Grant & Presented by Willingham Performing Arts Academy
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When:”Beautiful Star” – December 9-11 at 7:30-pm; December 12 at 3pm.
Tickets: $22. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Willingham Performing Arts Academy
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy is located across the street from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and is operated by the Yadkin Arts Council. WPAA is a creative team, an educational studio, with a mission to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with our community through professional quality productions and training.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
