The Yadkin Arts Council brings “Scythian” back to the Willingham Theater Stage for two performances Nov. 13, 2021
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) — The Yadkin Arts Council brings the Celtic/Traditional Eastern European/Appalachian rock band Scythian back to the Willingham Theater for two shows. These concerts will take place on November 13th, 2021 at 3pm as well as 7:30pm in the Willingham Theater located inside of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Come dance the day away and experience the unique reinvented folk rock music Scythian created that is being talked and raved about all over the world.
Named after Ukrainian nomads, Scythian (sith-ee-yin) plays roots music from Celtic, Eastern European and Appalachian traditions. With thunderous energy, technical prowess, and storytelling songwriting they beckon crowds into a barn-dance, rock concert experience.
Nashville’s Music City Roots says Scythian is ‘what happens when rock star charisma meets Celtic dervish fiddling’, and the Washington Post claims “Scythian’s enthusiasm is contagious, and shows seem to end with everyone dancing, jumping around or hoisting glasses.”
The foursome made up of Alexander Fedoryka (Vocals, Fiddle, Mandolin, Harmonica), Danylo Fedoryka (Vocals, Guitar, Accordion), Ethan Dean (Vocals, Upright and Electric Bass, Percussion, Guitar) and Johnny Rees (Vocals, Drums, Percussion) brings various influences together to create a conglomerate which is technically precise and steeped in various folk traditions: The classically trained Fedoryka brothers grew up on Ukrainian folk music and bluegrass, while Ethan Dean was raised on the greats of 60’s & 70’s folk-rock. Lafayette LA raised Johnny Rees brings a Cajun backbeat to the Celtic-Americana fusion giving Scythian yet another dimension which keeps audiences entertained and moving.
Scythian is coming off its most prolific year in 2020 with over 1,000 hours of live streams during the Covid Lockdowns, release of two new albums (Roots & Stones and Quaranstream: The Album) and four new music videos. You have to catch the live show to understand why The Camel City Dispatch said of their Merlefest performance: “[Scythian gives] no quarter in their quest to entertain and bring a joy to their music that gives it an irony-free, wide open feel of manic possibility. The playing is technically brilliant, but it is the energy that carries the day.”
Scythian
When: 3pm & 7:30pm, Saturday, November 13, 2021
Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
Tickets: $30 for 3pm matinee, $35 for 7:30pm evening show - yadkinarts.org or call 336.679.2941
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.www.NCArts.org.
