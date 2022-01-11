The Yadkin Arts Council and Blue Ridge Music Center to present The Harris Brothers + The Burnett Sisters Band on the Willingham Theater stage on January 22nd
Featuring an evening of music from all sides of the Americana Spectrum
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) — The Yadkin Arts Council and the Blue Ridge Music Center partner up to bring The Harris Brothers and The Burnett Sisters Band w/ Colin Ray to the Willingham Theater stage on January 22, 2022.
The Harris Brothers, Reggie and Ryan Harris, are a real brother duo born and raised in Western NC. They started playing string instruments and singing as small children and are part of a musical family that still gets together to play. They have been playing as a duo for more than 20 years, showcasing their unique style. Their repertoire consists of a number of genres including roots music, rock & roll, jazz, blues, mountain music, vintage country, and bluegrass.
For the Burnett Sisters Band, it’s all about family. Growing up playing music together in Boone, North Carolina, the sisters’ sound is focused around the type of breathtaking vocal harmonies that can only come from the unique bond shared by siblings, expertly complemented by tight instrumental arrangements and a bona fide love of the traditional songs they play.
This concert is part of the annual “Sounds of the Mountains” concert series presented in partnership with the Yadkin Arts Council and the Blue Ridge Music Center. The collaboration was formed through the Blue Ridge Music Center’s On the Road series of concerts and events which are hosted in partnership with regional arts and cultural organizations during the winter season while the Blue Ridge Music Center outdoor amphitheater is closed. These shows bring the living musical and cultural traditions of the Blue Ridge Mountains off the hilltops and into other communities in North Carolina and Virginia.
Tickets & Additional Information
What: The Harris Brothers + The Burnett Sisters Band w/ Colin Ray
When: January 22, 2022 @ 7:30pm / $25
Tickets: www.yadkinarts.org - OR - at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios. www.yadkinarts.org
About the Blue Ridge Music Center
Operated through a partnership between the National Park Service and Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Virginia, celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. The visitor center and museum are open May through October and admission is free. The site includes an outdoor amphitheater and indoor interpretive center used to highlight an important strand of American musical culture, which still thrives in the region. Concerts are also presented off-site throughout the year in partnership with other organizations. www.blueridgemusiccenter.org
