WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (August 17, 2021) –The Winston-Salem Symphony will present The Chevalier: A Play with Music, with music by Joseph Bologne and Bill Barclay on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. at R. J. Reynolds Auditorium in Winston-Salem. The performances are presented in collaboration with Concert Theatre Works and the North Carolina Black Repertory Company.
Written and directed by Bill Barclay and conducted by Timothy Redmond, the Winston-Salem Symphony is proud to present the world premiere of this powerful story. Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, was one of history’s most accomplished men. He was the archetypal Renaissance man: a gentleman of the nobility, champion fencer, general of Europe’s first Black military regiment, crusader against slavery, virtuoso violinist, and a composer whose works were celebrated by the greatest musicians of his age. Bill Barclay’s play with music portrays Bologne in a deservedly heroic light: as a friend to the young Mozart, as an enlightening mentor to Marie Antoinette, and above all as a true patriot of equality—an ideal that shines through the fabric of his music.
“I am excited to present the world premiere of The Chevalier here in Winston-Salem,” said Redmond. “This incredible story about a truly remarkable man, who few people will have heard of, is something I know will appeal to audiences. Combined with excellent music and moving performances, The Chevalier brings Bologne’s story to life in an unforgettable play about a unique person.”
Tickets to The Chevalier are on sale and can be purchased by calling the box office at 336-464-0145 or online at wssymphony.org. The Symphony is offering group discounts for groups of 10 or more.
As part of its MusicConnects program, The Winston-Salem Symphony has been hosting a series of free online conversations leading up to the September 11 and 12, 2021 premiere of The Chevalier. These free online events are designed to engage the community and address the play’s themes of race, power, and equality.
Attendees have the opportunity to join Music Director Timothy Redmond as well as musicians, writers, composers, and scholars from around the country in a dialogue about the figures who have been written out of music history and the continuing importance of racial equity in the arts.
Remaining MusicConnects events take place at noon and include:
- August 26: Tonality Founder and Artistic Director Alexander Blake
- September 10: Bill Barclay in conversation with violinist and music historian Quinton Morris
Each event is offered as a Zoom webinar or via Facebook Live. To participate, visit wssymphony.org/musicconnects or follow the Winston-Salem Symphony on Facebook.
About Bill Barclay
Barclay was director of music at Shakespeare’s Globe from 2012–2019, where he produced music for over 120 productions and 150 concerts. A director, composer, writer, and producer, he is the artistic director of Concert Theatre Works. Broadway and West End credits include “Farinelli and the King,” “Twelfth Night,” and “Richard III,” all starring Mark Rylance. A passionate advocate for evolving the concert hall, he has created works of concert theatre for the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican, and six times for the Boston Symphony Orchestra (“Peer Gynt,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” with Andris Nelsons, “The Magic Flute,” and “L’Histoire du Soldat” with Charles Dutoit). Other credits include The Silkroad Ensemble, London Philharmonic Orchestra, City of London Sinfonia, Virginia Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Milwaukee Symphony, Tanglewood, Washington National Cathedral and Buckingham Palace.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
Established in 1946, the Winston-Salem Symphony is celebrating its 75th anniversary and is proud to be one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras. Today, under Music Director Timothy Redmond, the Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout the North Carolina Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Winston-Salem Symphony, with Music Director Timothy Redmond, is delighted to be welcoming audiences back to the concert hall for thrilling performances in the 2021–22 season. Entitled Kaleidoscope, the exciting upcoming season will celebrate everything that a live orchestra can be and every color that it can create. The Classics Series includes a wide range of powerful music from the beauty of Brahms, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin, and Shostakovich to contemporary composers like Thomas Adès. In addition, the last Classics concert of the season will feature the truly unique global sensation, Igudesman & Joo, who will surprise and delight audiences with their musical artistry, wit, and irreverent humor. World-renowned guest artists for the Classics Series include Steven Moeckel (violin), Michael Lewin (piano), Alexandra Dariescu (piano), and global superstar Branford Marsalis (saxophone). Music that Pops concerts include crowd-favorites Steep Canyon Rangers as well as the return of A Carolina Christmas, featuring the Camel City Jazz Orchestra. As part of the 2021-22 season, the Winston-Salem Symphony is launching the Ignite Family Series, which is an interactive experience created for the whole family. Combining the narrative of theater with the magic of music, three concerts have been specifically designed to entertain and inspire listeners of all ages. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online now at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; Music Director Season Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound PresentingSponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; as well as support from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit wssymphony.org.
