The Winston-Salem Symphony Presents Pops Series Concert “In The Air Tonight”
Stewart Chafetz to conduct new arrangements of music by rock icons Genesis & Phil Collins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (January 13, 2023) – The Winston-Salem Symphony presents its next Music That Pops Series concert, In The Air Tonight, featuring the music of rock icons Genesis and Phil Collins on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Guest Conductor Stuart Chafetz returns to the stage to conduct. The concert features vocalists Aaron C. Finley and Brook Wood alongside guest drummer Brian Kushmaul.
Throughout the 1980s and early 90s, Genesis released chart-topping hit after chart-topping hit. This concert features many of their iconic songs including “That’s All,” “Invisible Touch,” “Follow You, Follow Me,” and “No Reply at All.” The concert also includes numerous popular hits that Phil Collins released as a solo artist including “Another Day in Paradise,” “No Reply at All,” “One More Night,” “Sussudio,” “Take Me Home,” and “In the Air Tonight” with its iconic drum solo.
“The music of Genesis and Phil Collins defined a generation with exciting grooves, passionate singing, and a timeless catalog of outstanding songs,” said Chafetz. “Their music fits perfectly for larger-than-life symphonic arrangements, which are instantly recognizable.” Conductor Stuart Chafetz is celebrated by orchestras and audiences around the country for creating fun and innovative performances. He last conducted the Winston-Salem Symphony in April 2022.
In the Air Tonight will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium at 301 North Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Box Office at (336) 464-0145.
About Stuart Chafetz
Stuart Chafetz is the Principal Pops Conductor of the Columbus Symphony and Principal Pops Conductor of the Chautauqua and Marin Symphonies. Chafetz, a conductor celebrated for his dynamic and engaging podium presence, is increasingly in demand with orchestras across the continent. Chafetz will be on the podium this season in Detroit, Fort Worth, Naples, Buffalo, North Carolina, and Seattle. He enjoys a special relationship with The Phoenix Symphony, where he leads multiple programs annually. In the summers, Chafetz spends time at the Chautauqua Institution, where he conducts the annual Fourth of July and Opera Pops concerts.
About Aaron Finley
Aaron Finlay made his Broadway debut in 2013, starring as Drew Boley in Rock of Ages. In 2015, he took over the role of leading man Brian Howard in It Shoulda Been You, directed by David Hyde Pierce. Among his other work in New York, he participated in a lab production of George Takei’s new musical, Allegiance. In the fall of 2016, Finley took over the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots. Currently, he can be seen in the smash hit Moulin Rouge on Broadway.
About Brook Wood
Wood is a singer based in New York City. She is currently touring with some of Broadway’s best singers in Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll across the U.S. She originated the role of JP Morgan in the Adirondack Theatre Festival’s production of Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat. She was also seen in the PATH Fund’s “Rockers on Broadway” at Le Poisson Rouge benefiting Tom Kitt. She toured with Post Modern Jukebox On Deck onboard Holland America Line in 2019.
About Brian Kushmaul
Kushmaul currently serves as principal percussionist of the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra and principal timpanist of the IRIS Orchestra. He has taught at the University of Evansville, the University of Louisville, and the University of Trinidad and Tobago. He currently leads the percussion program at the Chautauqua Music School. He has recorded with the Central Standard Time jazz quartet, Al Sur flamenco ensemble, and several new music projects with the IBIS Ensemble in Trinidad.
This concert is made possible thanks to the support of Season Presenting Sponsors Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A. and Pops Series Guest Conductor Sponsors Truist.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
Proud to be one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras, the Winston-Salem Symphony just celebrated its 75th Anniversary. The 2022–2023 season concludes a year-long search for a Music Director from six virtuosic candidates. The Symphony will continue inspiring listeners of all ages throughout North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad with various concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
This concert and the Winston-Salem Symphony are supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A., Chris and Mike Morykwas, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, and the North Carolina Arts Council.
Subscriptions and single tickets can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
