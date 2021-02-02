Stage Pass Available for Just $45 from Feb. 1–14
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (FEBRUARY 2, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Symphony will present “Mixtape,” just in time for Valentine’s Day. “Mixtape,” which will present a romantic blend of orchestral favorites from Mozart to Puccini and beyond, will be available on demand beginning Saturday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m. This concert will be available to Spring Stage Pass members or can be purchased for $20 per stream (concerts will be available on demand until March 13.
For two weeks only, from February 1 through February 14, the Symphony is offering their Spring Stage Pass for just $45 (originally $75). The Spring Stage Pass will cover the remainder of the 2020–2021 season, which includes: “Mixtape,” “Center Stage” (Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.), “The World Beloved: A Blue Grass Mass by Carol Barnett” (Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.), and “For Your Eyes Only: Music of James Bond” (May 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.). Stage Pass can be purchased at wssymphony.org. Stage Pass is a digital membership program providing access to exclusive online content including live-streamed performances, Etherbound presentations, behind-the-scenes extras, and interviews with musicians and special guests. The Winston-Salem Symphony’s spring concerts also can be purchased for $20 per stream (concerts will be available on-demand for 30 days after initial post).
Conducted by Music Director Timothy Redmond, Christopher Gilliam (Director of the Symphony Chorus), and Karen Ní Bhroin (Assistant Conductor) and recorded at Stevens Center of the UNCSA, “Mixtape” will take audience members back to the days of making mixed tapes, CDs, or playlists for their “crush” or loved one.
In addition to Burns, the Symphony will be joined by dancers from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts’ world-renowned dance program. Marrianna Flores, a young poet currently enrolled at Salem College who was the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Poet Laureate for several years and won the 2020 North Carolina Poetry Out Loud contest, will participate in the “Mixtape” concert as well.
“Mixtape”is sponsored by: A Season Remimagined Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; concert Sponsor: Richard W. Averill Foundation; as well as generous funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and the North Carolina Arts Council
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
The Winston-Salem Symphony acknowledges the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 health crisis and the lack of clarity regarding the duration of the pandemic. Though the Symphony is working diligently to create safe alternatives to a typical season, the organization is prepared to respond if circumstances necessitate changes to its musical offerings. Should the Symphony need to cancel or reschedule concerts outlined in this press release, the Symphony will communicate with Stage Pass holders through traditional communication mechanisms.
Established in 1946, the Winston-Salem Symphony is one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras. Today, under Music Director Timothy Redmond, the Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout the North Carolina Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors BB&T Wealth/Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; Music Director Season Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Etherbound PresentingSponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; as well as generous funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit wssymphony.org.
