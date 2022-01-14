The Winston-Salem Symphony kicks off its 75th anniversary year with Celebrate!
The Winston-Salem Symphony kicked off its 75th anniversary season with their first concert of the new year, Celebrate! The concert featured the Symphony’s assistant conductor, Karen Ni Bhroin; world renowned guest conductor, JoAnn Falletta; and international concert pianist, Alexandra Dariescu. Composers featured in this concert included Shostakovich, Grieg, and Tchaikovsky.
The Winston-Salem Symphony’s history dates back to 1946 when it was originally established as a civic orchestra on the campus of Salem College. The Symphony was incorporated in 1952 and hired its first full-time conductor in 1955. Since the Symphony’s inception, five permanent music directors have led the orchestra: Maestro James Lerch (1946-1949), Maestro John Iuele (1952-1978), Maestro Peter Perret (1979-2004), Maestro Robert Moody (2005-2018), and Maestro Timothy Redmond (2019-2021). Under the current leadership of President and CEO, Merritt Vale and Board Chair, Carol Reeve, the Winston-Salem Symphony continues to offer a wide range of repertoire including classical orchestral and choral concert music; opera, oratorio, and ballet; and popular music.
Maestra JoAnn Falletta served as the guest conductor for the opening performance of Celebrate. Falletta is a multiple GRAMMY Award-winning conductor and currently serves as Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic. During her time as Musical Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Falletta became the first woman to lead a major American ensemble. She has guest conducted over one hundred orchestras in North America, and many of the most prominent orchestras in Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa. The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) has honored her as “a leading force for music of our time”. In 2019, Falletta was named Performance Today’s Classical Woman of The Year.
“JoAnn Falletta was the shot we needed,” said Travis Creed, Vice President and General Manager of Artistic Operations. “She injected positivity and high musicality within our musicians and uplifted everyone in the process.” This past concert marked Falletta’s second concert with the Winston-Salem Symphony. Her Winston-Salem debut was in 2009. “It was so nice to meet someone of not only of her high esteem, but she is a lovely person and a joy to work with,” Creed stated.
It was clear the Symphony and Falletta had chemistry. “She is one of those conductors who encourages the best from everyone on stage, and the immense generosity she carries with her allows us the space to explore those new heights together,” stated Eli Kaynor, Cellist and Chair of the Orchestra Committee. “The thing that I am still reflecting on with complete awe and admiration, was the incredible graciousness she demonstrated both on and off the stage.”
International concert pianist, Alexandria Dariescu was introduced on stage for Edward Grieg’s (1906-1975) Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in A minor, op. 16. The concerto consisted of three movements. Dariescu stands out as an original voice whose fundamental values are shining a light on gender equality in both her concerto and recital programs. She also puts her energy into lesser-known works, advocating for diversity and inclusion. Dariescu is also commonly recognized for her 2017 piano recital production The Nutcracker and I, and original multimedia performance for piano solo with dance and digital animation. Dariescu shares the vision of building bridges and making classical music more accessible to the wider public.
The common thread of Celebrate! showcased how women are leading the way and taking the stage in the world of classical music. Winston-Salem Symphony’s Assistant Conductor, Karen Ni Bhroin kicked off the concert conducting Shostakovich’s Festive Overture. She was followed by JoAnn Falletta joined by Alexandra Dariescu for Grieg’s concerto. The concert concluded with Falletta conducting Tchaikovsky’s Symphony no. 4 in F minor, op. 36. Winston-Salem Symphony continues its 75thanniversary season with Steep Canyon Rangers on February 5, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at wssymphony.org.
